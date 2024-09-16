The International Cinematographers’ Film Festival “Manaki Brothers” announces its 45th anniversary edition, set to take place from September 21 to 27, 2024, in the historic city of Bitola, North Macedonia.

Celebrating cinematic brilliance, the world’s oldest festival dedicated exclusively to the artistry of cinematographers is back with a rich and diverse program with over 150 cinematographers in attendance.

Since its inception in 1979, the Manaki Brothers Film Festival has evolved into a global celebration of cinematography, becoming a pivotal platform for recognizing the talents behind the camera, as it continues to honor the legacy of its namesakes Yanaki and Milton Manaki, pioneers of cinematography in the Balkans.

In 1991, following Macedonia’s Declaration of Independence, the festival broadened its scope to include an international competition, awarding the prestigious Golden, Silver, and Bronze Camera 300 prizes to the finest cinematographers from around the world.

Golden Camera 300 Awards

This year the festival honors Bruno Delbonnel, AFC, ASC, with the Golden Camera 300 for Lifetime Achievement in Cinematography. Delbonnel, a visionary, French cinematographer renowned for his work on films such as Amélie, A Very Long Engagement, and The Tragedy of Macbeth, joins the esteemed ranks of previous recipients like Sven Nykvist, ASC, FSF and Vittorio Storaro, ASC, AIC. His illustrious career, marked by six Academy Award nominations, reflects his extraordinary ability to capture the magic of storytelling through the lens.

The festival will also celebrate the outstanding contributions of Polish cinematographer Jolanta Dylewska, PSC with the Special Golden Camera 300 Award. Dylewska, a pioneer in the industry and a multiple award-winner at previous editions of the festival, is recognized for her exceptional work on films like In Darkness and Tulpan. Her mastery of light and shadow has left a lasting mark on the world of cinema.

Honor the collaborative spirit of filmmaking

The Manaki Brothers Film Festival is introducing the Trailblazer Award, a prestigious honor celebrating individuals who have not only excelled in their craft but have also forged new paths for future generations. The inaugural Trailblazer Award sponsored by Shotdeck, will be presented to Nancy Schreiber, ASC. Schreiber’s illustrious career spans decades, contributing to some of the most visually compelling projects in the independent filmmaking sector. As one of the first women to join the American Society of Cinematographers, Schreiber has been a driving force in challenging industry norms and advocating for diverse inclusion.

In a move to further honor the collaborative spirit of filmmaking, the festival will also introduce the Creative Synergy Award, sponsored by SUMOLIGHT GmbH. This new award celebrates the often-unsung collaboration between a Director of Photography and their gaffer, recognizing the impact this partnership has on visual storytelling. The inaugural Creative Synergy Award will be presented to Alice Brooks, ASC, and her chief lighting technician, Dave Smith, for their extraordinary work on the production of Wicked. Their seamless collaboration brought a vibrant, magical world of Oz to screen, demonstrating the power of a shared vision.

The 45th edition of the Manaki Brothers Film Festival promises a rich and diverse program with over 150 cinematographers in attendance. Alongside the awards and competition, attendees can look forward to exclusive film premieres, special screenings, panel discussions, workshops, and masterclasses led by industry pros, offering insights and fostering creative exchanges.

Legends of the industry share their journeys

Fabian Wagner, ASC, BSC, and Agnieszka Szeliga will present First Steps, an initiative promoting diversity and gender equality in the camera department and film industry by placing mentees in productions with supportive Heads of Departments. Guest panelists Alice Brooks, ASC, and Teresa Medina, AEC will add their perspective on mentorship, and their experience as current mentors and past mentees.

IMAGO Federation will host a Masterchat with the Masters, featuring renowned cinematographers Dante Spinotti, ASC, AIC, John Seale, ASC, ACS, Christian Berger ASC, AAC, James Friend ASC, BSC and other legends of the industry, sharing their professional journeys.

The Powerful Women of Manaki series panel will highlight female pioneers who have driven global change in film and television. Additionally, the festival will showcase an exhibition of life-sized black and white portraits of cinematographers, I of The lens, curated by Vika Safrigina and artist Susanna Kraus, using the IMAGO Camera. A presentation by leading cinematographer agencies will also discuss the importance of visual identity and representation in the industry.

The IMAGO Regional Conference will host 12 regional countries. This year’s focus builds on the “Manaki Manifesto” from the 2023 Balkan conference, which addressed working conditions in the Balkans, proposed by Nigel Walters, BSC. The IMAGO Working Condition Committee chairs, Kurt Brazda, AAC, and Paul Rene, FNF, will join the discussion via Zoom to engage with delegates on this topic.

Five projects will be selected for the Manaki Co-production Forum with France, focusing on feature-length fiction films in development with national funding and potential for co-production with France. Eligible countries include N. Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, and Kosovo. Representatives from the selected projects will have one-on-one meetings with three French producers, guests of the festival.

The festival will kick off with a grand opening gala on September 21, attended by notable figures in the film industry and officials of North Macedonia. The closing ceremony on September 27 will be a celebration of cinematic excellence, with the awarding of the Camera 300 prizes.

For further information, visit the official festival website at https://manaki.com.mk/.