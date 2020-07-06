Will your current Mac accept the first palindromic macOS version ever? On June 22, I published Apple reveals timetable & transition to its own processors, macOS Big Sur, iOS 14 & more (link ahead). Now many people are asking whether their current Mac will accept the first palindromic macOS version ever. Ahead I’ll give you the list.
List of compatible Mac computers for Big Sur palindromic version 11
- 2015 and later MacBook
- 2013 and later MacBook Air
- 2013 and later MacBook Pro
- 2014 and later Mac mini
- 2014 and later iMac
- 2017 and later iMac Pro
- 2013 and later Mac Pro
Here is the link to my original article Apple reveals timetable & transition to its own processors, macOS Big Sur, iOS 14 & more from June 22nd (illustrated above).
