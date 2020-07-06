Will your current Mac accept the first palindromic macOS version ever? On June 22, I published Apple reveals timetable & transition to its own processors, macOS Big Sur, iOS 14 & more (link ahead). Now many people are asking whether their current Mac will accept the first palindromic macOS version ever. Ahead I’ll give you the list.

List of compatible Mac computers for Big Sur palindromic version 11

2015 and later MacBook

2013 and later MacBook Air

2013 and later MacBook Pro

2014 and later Mac mini

2014 and later iMac

2017 and later iMac Pro

2013 and later Mac Pro

Here is the link to my original article Apple reveals timetable & transition to its own processors, macOS Big Sur, iOS 14 & more from June 22nd (illustrated above).

