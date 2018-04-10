At NAB 2018 in Las Vegas, Luma Touch has announced compelling new options for its LumaFusion, a pro video editor for iOS (iPad/iPhone/iPod Touch), which I have covered in several past articles. In the free 1.7 upgrade, non-integer framerates (i.e. 23.976p, 29.97p and 59.94p) will be added to projects. Previously, they were only available for upon export. In addition, they announced their paid Pro I/O Pack, to include external monitor support, batch export, and .xml project export.

This announcement is aligned with support for wireless SMB drives like the Western Digital Wireless Pro (Amazon) and SSD drives, external drives such as the Western Digital iXpand drive (Amazon — B&H) , and a custom integration with GNARBOX (Amazon — B&H). These updates will help close the gap between the mobile and desktop editing experience.

External monitor support will allow full-screen preview on an external monitor while editing.

“Our goal is to improve traditional desktop NLE workflows by ensuring the latest acquisition, storage, post-production and delivery expectations are met or exceeded with each new pack we deliver.” said Chris Demiris, co-founder of Luma Touch and lead developer. “We will continue to lead the movement for mobile video editing and we intend on converting some diehard desktop editors along the way. We are excited that many of our customers are already producing long-form, and professional work and report they can edit, color grade, and add effects faster and with more enjoyment, when using their iOS devices and LumaFusion.”

The LumaFusion Pro I/O Pack release is well-timed with the LumaFusion / GNARBOX integration, which will allow those with large amounts of media to start wirelessly previewing and editing media from GNARBOX inside LumaFusion while at the same time background importing any media that’s added to the timeline.

“We are thrilled to be affiliated with GNARBOX. The integration and the Pro I/O Pack fit together hand-in-hand and are important steps in our promise to close the gap between professional NLE systems and mobile editing,” stated Terri Morgan, co-founder of Luma Touch and principle designer. “With these advancements we overcome limitations that have plagued iOS editing since the beginning like limited storage, reduced viewing size, and lack of interoperability with desktop editing. We plan to release the Pro I/O Pack and the GNARBOX integration in the weeks following the NAB Show and will be demonstrating features at our NAB Show booth.”

LumaFusion is available in the App Store for US$19.99. The Pro I/O Pack will be available as an in-app purchase for LumaFusion, at US$29.99. The LumaFusion/GNARBOX (Amazon — B&H) integration and support for SMB Drives and Western Digital iXpand drives (Amazon — B&H) will be a free update.

