LG Electronics is reinforcing its reputation as a top provider of lifestyle projectors with the introduction of two brand-new models at CES 2025, which starts January 7 in Las Vegas.

LG has two new projectors to show at CES 2025, a new CineBeam S for 4K and a 3-in-1 projector combining lighting and speaker, the PF600U, that won a CES Innovation Award.

For those who want 4K when viewing movies, the new CineBeam S from LG is the right solution in terms of projectors. Worthy successor to 2024’s popular LG CineBeam Q, the CineBeam S is the company’s smallest 4K UST projector, combining premium image quality with a sleek, compact and lightweight design that enables exceptional portability. Despite its compact size, it delivers, according to LG, “stunning 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution and 500 ANSI lumens of brightness, producing vivid, lifelike visuals with 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Its ultra-short throw capability projects images ranging from 40- to 100-inches with just a few inches of wall clearance, maximizing space utilization without compromising on immersion.”

Featuring a minimalistic metallic finish, the CineBeam S blends effortlessly into modern interiors while its rich and immersive sound comes courtesy of its built-in stereo sound system with Dolby Atmos. Powered by LG webOS, it provides easy access to popular streaming platforms. Intuitive features, such as Auto Screen Adjustment, Wall Color Adjustment and Screen Scaling/Shifting, ensure stress-free setup and optimal screen alignment, adapting to various room configurations and wall surfaces.

The star of LG’s booth, though, is the CES Innovation Award-winning PF600U, a versatile device that seamlessly combines a projector with a Bluetooth speaker and LED mood lamp. The groundbreaking PF600U transforms living spaces with its multifunctionality. Serving as a projector, Bluetooth speaker and LED mood lamp, it can, LG claims, “tailor any room’s ambiance to the user’s preferences. Whether enjoying a private theater, soothing visuals or a mood-lit listening session, it effortlessly curates a distinctive experience that enriches the moment.”

Inspired by a floor lamp, the stand-pole design ensures. LG states, “intuitive usability and effortless integration into any space” while featuring FHD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution, 300 ANSI lumens of brightness and seamless OTT streaming via LG webOS for premium entertainment. Its stereo speakers with passive radiators offer “rich and immersive sound”, while the LED mood lamp enhances ambiance with nine colors and five brightness levels. Courtesy of its 110-degree tilting head and auto screen adjustment function, the extremely versatile companion supports a wide range of activities, from solo movie nights to immersive music sessions with friends.

“With the PF600U’s 3-in-1 versatility and the CineBeam S’s compact, ultra-short throw design, LG is setting a new standard for lifestyle projectors that cater to diverse spaces and user demands,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT Business Unit, LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “LG is dedicated to delivering versatile projectors that adapt to different moods and lifestyles while seamlessly integrating into various environments, elevating the everyday experiences of modern users.”