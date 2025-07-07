LG Electronics has announced the global rollout of the LG OLED evo M5 – a TV that combines true wireless technology with industry-leading OLED picture quality to reimagine the TV experience.

With uncompromised, low-lag performance at 4K 144Hz, LG’s advanced wireless technology on the evo M5 TV sets a new standard for clutter-free gaming and Home Cinema.

According to LG, the M5 sets a new gold standard for premium wireless home entertainment. LG’s True Wireless technology eliminates the cable connection between the TV and external devices, thanks to LG’s proprietary Zero Connect Box, a visually lossless wireless video and audio transmission solution. Delivering ultra-smooth content with low input lag up to 4K 144Hz, the M5 boasts performance on par with a wired connection, LG claims.

You still need to plug the TV and the Zero Connect Box into the wall for power, but nothing else is needed. The M5 offers next-level wireless technology for competitive gamers demanding ultra-responsive performance.

Building on the legacy of LG’s OLED evo series, the M series is the only wireless TV compatible with both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium to deliver a tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience even during fast-paced action up to 4K 144Hz. Certified by Intertek for Qualified Gaming Performance, the M5 features an ultra-fast response time of less than 0.1ms, delivering smooth, vibrant visuals in razor-sharp clarity.

The M5 is also a top-tier choice for home cinema enthusiasts, featuring Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation for cinematic accuracy. Powered by the α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen2, it offers enhanced depth and detail with AI Picture Pro, while AI Sound Pro enables immersive 11.1.2-channel audio. LG’s upgraded Brightness Booster Ultimate technology boosts screen brightness by up to three times compared to conventional OLED models. The M5 has also received UL Solutions’ “Perfect Black” and “Perfect Color” verification, along with certifications from Intertek for 100 percent color fidelity and 100 percent color volume. A “Perfect” grade by TÜV Rheinland further affirms the M5’s capability to maintain clarity even in bright indoor conditions.

Variety recently published one article, under the title “LG OLED Meets Hollywood”, which reveals that “over the past few years, LG has worked closely with Hollywood filmmakers to develop the ultimate display experience for cinematic viewing” and last May held at Picture Shop, a high-profile post-production company on Sunset Boulevard, an event, LG OLED Hollywood Roadshow, that “attracted filmmakers, colorists and cinematographers eager to explore how LG’s OLED technology, including the latest LG OLED evo AI G5 model, translates creative intent to home viewing environments.”

The LG OLED evo M5 series, which is a premium wireless version of the G5, offering the same exceptional picture quality and smart features with the added benefit of wireless connectivity will roll out globally in 97, 83, 77 and 65-inch screen sizes.