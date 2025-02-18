LG Display, the world’s leading innovator of display technologies, announced that it has officially begun mass production of a 45-inch Gaming OLED monitor panel with ultra-high 5K2K resolution.

With a resolution of 5120×2160, over five times the pixel count of a FHD panel, the 45-inch Gaming OLED monitor panel is also ideal to enhance movies, and various other content.

Don’t let the Gaming tag fool you. The 45-inch Gaming OLED monitor panel with ultra-high 5K2K resolution is agnostic when it comes to content, and although it’s designed “to seize the growth potential of the high-end gaming display market”, according to LG Display, it will also offer a good experience with other types of content.

As LG Display notes, “the 45-inch 5K2K resolution Gaming OLED panel boasts the highest brightness among all OLED monitors, reaching 1,300 nits. The higher the brightness, the more enhanced the contrast ratio, delivering a three-dimensional viewing experience that feels as if you are watching scenes in person.” The product not only features key gaming monitor specifications such as top-tier resolution, refresh rate, and response time, but it also delivers perfect black levels in any environment, providing the ultimate gaming experience.

With a higher resolution allowing more precise image and video quality, a 5K2K resolution (5120×2160) consists of approximately 11 million pixels. This is over five times the pixel count of a FHD panel (1920×1080) and about 1.3 times that of a UHD screen (4K/3840×2160). Professional monitors, which require greater accuracy and detail for tasks such as graphic design and video editing, typically feature UHD resolution.

High resolution mode for movies

The monitor offers an innovative gaming experience with LG Display’s proprietary Dynamic Frequency & Resolution (DFR) technology. This means users can freely select between high refresh rate (FHD∙330Hz) and high resolution (5K2K∙165Hz) modes depending on the content. When users select high refresh rate mode, they can enjoy fast-paced games in genres such as FPS (first-person shooter) or racing with smooth, uninterrupted gameplay at 330Hz. Choosing high resolution mode allows them to experience the vivid realism and stunning graphics of 5K2K picture quality, enhancing games, movies, and various other content.

LG Display claims that the new monitor also offers innovative customer value through its differentiated form factor. With a 21:9 aspect ratio and a large 45-inch screen, it provides an immersive gaming experience while being ideal for performing multiple tasks at once, similar to using a dual monitor setup. The 21:9 aspect ratio, akin to a cinema screen, is additionally optimized for watching content streamed via OTT platforms.

As well as delivering perfect blacks and three-dimensional picture quality, the self-emissive pixels of LG Display’s Gaming OLED panels emit half the amount of blue light as LCD screens, which rely on backlights. They are also free from the flicker that can cause headaches and various issues among viewers of other panels. Such advantages, LG Display says, “reduce the impact on the body during even extended gaming or content viewing sessions.”

LG Display’s strategy is to target the rapidly growing high-end gaming display market with its proprietary technologies and a full lineup of Gaming OLED panels ranging from 27 to 45 inches.

“We will innovate all the values that customers desire in gaming monitors, such as picture quality, form factor, and refresh rate, to provide a differentiated customer experience and strengthen our technology leadership,” said Won-seok Kang, Head of the Large Display Product Planning Division at LG Display.