In this lesson, Kevin P McAuliffe discusses the newest release of Media Composer, 2018.7, and with it comes one of the first big promised features of Media Composer, and that is the Live Timeline. This, plus some other great new additions, makes 2018.7 an update that you’ll seriously want to consider.
New Features of Media Composer 2018.7
16K Project Presets
Activating AC3 Separately
Support for Full Frame Stereoscopic with Avid Artist DNxIQ
Thin Raster Support with Open I/O Hardware
Resizable Composer window
Working with BXF Files
Preview Growing Sequences and Clips while Exporting to DNxHR or DNxHD
Exporting XDCAM OP1a Media
Performing an Insert Edit to an Exported Sequence
Support for NewTek® NDI Video over IP
Live Timeline
Support for High Frame Rate Projects (100, 119.88, 120)
