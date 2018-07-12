In this lesson, Kevin P McAuliffe discusses the newest release of Media Composer, 2018.7, and with it comes one of the first big promised features of Media Composer, and that is the Live Timeline. This, plus some other great new additions, makes 2018.7 an update that you’ll seriously want to consider.

New Features of Media Composer 2018.7

16K Project Presets

Activating AC3 Separately

Support for Full Frame Stereoscopic with Avid Artist DNxIQ

Thin Raster Support with Open I/O Hardware

Resizable Composer window

Working with BXF Files

Preview Growing Sequences and Clips while Exporting to DNxHR or DNxHD

Exporting XDCAM OP1a Media

Performing an Insert Edit to an Exported Sequence

Support for NewTek® NDI Video over IP

Live Timeline

Support for High Frame Rate Projects (100, 119.88, 120)

Channel: www.youtube.com/letseditMC_avid

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LetsEditwithMediaComposer

Twitter: @kpmcauliffe

e-mail: [email protected]