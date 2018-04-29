Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Start right, Finish right!

By Kevin P. McAuliffe April 29, 2018 Post Production

It occurred to me a little while ago, that it’s been four years since I stopped doing my Creative Cow tutorials and, believe it or not, that was way back on version 6 of Media Composer.  A lot has changed since then (a lot has stayed the same as well), and I think it’s important to go back, and take a look at many of the concepts that I talked about back then, with a Media Composer 2018.4 (or above) twist on things.  Believe it or not, I still receive a ton of mail from people who have watched those old tutorials, and still get a lot out of them.  In this lesson, we’re going back to basics, to talk about an important concept, and that is starting out right, to finish right.  So many people handcuff themselves when creating the wrong type of project, so in this lesson, we’re going to talk about what the “right” project type is, and why you want to set your project up correctly to begin with!  Enjoy!

Channel: www.youtube.com/letseditMC_avid
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LetsEditwithMediaComposer
Twitter: @kpmcauliffe
e-mail: [email protected]


Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

An Art of the Cut Essay – no interview but lots of quotes

Profile Picture
Kevin P. McAuliffe
author
Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the…

You Might Also Like

My top 5 features in DaVinci Resolve 15 plus an interview with Blackmagic’s Director of Sales Operations
NAB Show

My top 5 features in DaVinci Resolve 15 plus an interview with Blackmagic’s Director of Sales Operations

DaVinci Resolve 15 was a big update at NAB 2018. It began with the...
NAB 2018: CTpro for iPhone
NAB Show

NAB 2018: CTpro for iPhone

NAB’s first day saw the release of CTpro, an integrated iPhone News Gathering app...
NAB 2018 Interview with Avid’s new CEO Jeff Rosica and a look at upcoming Media Composer features
NAB Show

NAB 2018 Interview with Avid’s new CEO Jeff Rosica and a look at upcoming Media Composer features

While I hated missing out on the Avid keynote the Saturday before NAB began,...
LumaFusion announces external monitoring & more at NAB 2018
NAB Show

LumaFusion announces external monitoring & more at NAB 2018

At NAB 2018 in Las Vegas, Luma Touch has announced compelling new options for...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of