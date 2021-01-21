Hey Everyone,

It’s time, once again, for another “Let’s Edit” tutorial, and in this lesson, we’re talking about something that Media Composer editors hate for absolutely no valid reason at all, and I’m talking about the “New” interface. Now, we call it “New”, even though it’s been around for almost a year now, and I’ll be honest. I started working with the new interface when it was in Beta and I, yes, hated it (no surprise there). However, after playing with it for a week straight, I was hooked, and it drives me crazy when I have to go back to the old interface. In this lesson, we cover setting up the interface for single or multiple monitors, Bin Containers, the Project Window (yes, it still exists), and where to find your Settings. Enjoy!

