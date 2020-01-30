Well, we’re going to round out our look at creating dailies, or as you might also call them, low res/offline files, by looking at how to create them inside of an application that just about every editors has on their system, and that is Adobe Media Encoder. Many editors have access to this great tool, but always rely on the internal Consolidate/Transcode feature inside of Media Composer, which, depending on the raster size of the footage you need to transcode (4K, 8K or larger), can cause your system to get really, really bogged down. In this lesson, I’ll show you how easy it is to create DNxHD 36 Media that you can quickly import or consolidate, once the flipping of the files is done.

