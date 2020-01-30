Post Production

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Creating Dailies Part 3 – Adobe Media Encoder

Profile Picture Kevin P. McAuliffe January 30, 2020

Well, we’re going to round out our look at creating dailies, or as you might also call them, low res/offline files, by looking at how to create them inside of an application that just about every editors has on their system, and that is Adobe Media Encoder.  Many editors have access to this great tool, but always rely on the internal Consolidate/Transcode feature inside of Media Composer, which, depending on the raster size of the footage you need to transcode (4K, 8K or larger), can cause your system to get really, really bogged down.  In this lesson, I’ll show you how easy it is to create DNxHD 36 Media that you can quickly import or consolidate, once the flipping of the files is done.

Pan & Scan Photos in Motion

Pixel Streaming in UE4: a solution for real-time distributed content

Kevin P. McAuliffe
Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the…

