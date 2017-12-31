Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Chroma Keying Part 2 – SpectraMatte

By Kevin P. McAuliffe December 31, 2017 Post Production

As I always say, there are two things that Editors hate doing more than anything.  Motion Tracking/Roto and Chroma Keying.  In this lesson, we’re expanding on the basic RGB Keyer that we showed in the lesson on Garbage Mattes, and we talk about SpectraMatte.  What’s important to keep in mind about both of these effects, is that they not only come standard with Media Composer, but they also haven’t been updated, since they were implemented in Media Composer (SpectraMatte was added to Media Composer in 2004).  In this lesson we cover the basics of how to pull a great looking key using SpectraMatte, and discuss some of the additional parameters that it gives editors, to keep them from having to export all their footage to After Effects, to create a great looking key.

Check out Chroma Keying Part one at this link!

Channel: www.youtube.com/letseditMC_avid
Facebook: www.facebook.com/LetsEditwithMediaComposer
Twitter: @kpmcauliffe
e-mail: [email protected]


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:

The Best of ProVideo Coalition: 2017

How to pick a handheld digital mic for a smartphone/tablet

Kevin P. McAuliffe

Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the Senior Editor’s at MIJO in Toronto, Canada, with current clients including Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures and E1 Entertainment to name a few. He can also be found helping out on the Avid Community forums in the Media Composer & Symphony Get Started Fast forum.

You Might Also Like

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – FrameFlex and Larger than HD Image Sequences
Post Production

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – FrameFlex and Larger than HD Image Sequences

In this lesson, Kevin P McAuliffe answers a viewer question about working creating Pan...
Combating Computer Vision Syndrome
Post Production

Combating Computer Vision Syndrome

More than anything, editors and motion graphic designers have one tool that more important...
In Depth – Ignite Pro from HitFilm
Post Production

In Depth – Ignite Pro from HitFilm

I wanted to follow up my review of HitFilm Pro 2017 with a look...
Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Chroma keying Part 1 – Garbage Mattes
Post Production

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Chroma keying Part 1 – Garbage Mattes

In this lesson, Kevin P McAuliffe beings a multi part lesson on Chromakeying inside...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar