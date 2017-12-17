Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Chroma keying Part 1 – Garbage Mattes

By Kevin P. McAuliffe December 17, 2017 Post Production

If anyone knows me, they know that I always say one thing more than anything.  There are two things that editors hate more than anything.  Chroma keying and Motion Tracking/Roto work.  Why?  Because it’s some thing they didn’t have any control over, when it was initially done.  They didn’t have a say in the lighting, or the setup, or the fact that the camera is shaking all over the place.  Nothing.  But, they are now the ones stuck with the footage in the edit suite, on a Friday night, with a Monday morning deadline looming.  This is where having the right tools at your disposal will really save your day.  For Media Composer editors, chroma keying is something that has to be done in their MC timeline.  We don’t have time to be exporting long clips out to do this work in AE, when we have the ability to do this work right in our timelines.  In this multi-part tutorial, we’re going to cover everything you need to get your chroma key work done as quickly as possible with not only the tools that are provided in Media Composer, but with some excellent third party effects as well.  In lesson one, we’re covering the basics of Garbage Mattes.

Training & Certification for DaVinci Resolve 14

5 Questions to Ask a Potential Distributor

Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the Senior Editor’s at MIJO in Toronto, Canada, with current clients including Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures and E1 Entertainment to name a few. He can also be found helping out on the Avid Community forums in the Media Composer & Symphony Get Started Fast forum.

