On thing that I always try to focus on in my Media Composer tutorials are “hidden” or tucked away features that may have been added to Media Composer, in a point update, but has for the most part gone unnoticed by the community at large and, for me, Mask Margins is definitely one of those features. Introduced in version 8.6 of Media Composer, it’s a fantastic feature that, at first glance, is nothing more than an overlay that you can use as a reference, when conforming all your timeline’s letterboxed clips. However, if you dig a little deeper under the surface, you’ll see that Mask Margins are a great way to save you a huge step when cropping and formatting your footage, as the feature is included in your export settings, to bake your new “Masks” directly into your outputs. Enjoy!

