Boris FX has had it’s first big and exciting announcement leading up to NAB 2017, and that is the upcoming release of BCC 11, Sapphire 11 and Mocha VR (which is currently available)! Even though it’s a ways off, there has been an announcement that Imagineer System’s Mocha Pro integration will be a much needed feature update in Sapphire 11, but that does, of course, beg the question of if you’re currently using Sapphire v10, and you have Mocha Pro, how do you integrate it’s masking capabilities into the S_Effect effect (or Builder Tool) inside of Media Composer. Well, fear not my editing friends, it’s actually quite a simple process, and having this flexibility inside of Media Composer is another great reason why more and more of your work can be done, right from within your editing interface! Enjoy!

