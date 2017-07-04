Let’s Edit with Media Composer | First – Lesson 1 – Getting Started

By Kevin P. McAuliffe July 04, 2017 Post Production

Well, after a two year ago promise, Avid has finally delivered with the free version of Media Composer, Media Composer | First, and we’re going to help get you up and running with it, as quickly and easily as possible.  In our first lesson, Getting Started, we’re going to cover everything you need to know on licensing the product, working with the Application Manager, launching it, creating your first project, and then navigating the interface.  Our step by step instruction will give you the foundation to cut in Media Composer, so when you’re ready to make the switch to the full version, it will be smooth and simple!  Enjoy!

Download Media Composer | First at:
http://www.avid.com/media-composer-first

Channel: www.youtube.com/letseditMC_avid
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LetsEditwithMediaComposer
Twitter: @kpmcauliffe
e-mail: [email protected]


Kevin P. McAuliffe

Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the Senior Editor’s at MIJO in Toronto, Canada, with current clients including Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures and E1 Entertainment to name a few. He can also be found helping out on the Avid Community forums in the Media Composer & Symphony Get Started Fast forum.

