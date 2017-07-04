Well, after a two year ago promise, Avid has finally delivered with the free version of Media Composer, Media Composer | First, and we’re going to help get you up and running with it, as quickly and easily as possible. In our first lesson, Getting Started, we’re going to cover everything you need to know on licensing the product, working with the Application Manager, launching it, creating your first project, and then navigating the interface. Our step by step instruction will give you the foundation to cut in Media Composer, so when you’re ready to make the switch to the full version, it will be smooth and simple! Enjoy!

