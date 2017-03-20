I think that one of my favorite part of working with effects is discovering things about them, that you didn’t know that you could do. That couldn’t be more true than for this tutorial. As everyone knows now, Mocha is integrated into Boris Continuum Complete, and coming soon to Genarts Sapphire, but what I’m pretty sure you didn’t know is that the seemingly “effect roto only” tracking that comes standard with BCC, can actually be pushed to the next level, and you can actually that that tracking information, whether it’s corner pin information, or point tracking information, and transfer that data to other effects inside of BCC 10, like with Lens Flare 3D. It’s one of the few effects that doesn’t have Mocha Pixel Chooser tracking available to it, but in this lesson, I’m going to show you how you can extract tracking information from an unrelated effect, and apply it to Lens Flare 3D. Enjoy!

