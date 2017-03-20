Let’s Edit with Media Composer – BCC Lens Flare 3D Advanced Techniques

There’s more to Mocha than just Corner Pinning and Rotoscoping!

By Kevin P. McAuliffe March 20, 2017 Post Production, Uncategorised

I think that one of my favorite part of working with effects is discovering things about them, that you didn’t know that you could do.  That couldn’t be more true than for this tutorial.  As everyone knows now, Mocha is integrated into Boris Continuum Complete, and coming soon to Genarts Sapphire, but what I’m pretty sure you didn’t know is that the seemingly “effect roto only” tracking that comes standard with BCC, can actually be pushed to the next level, and you can actually that that tracking information, whether it’s corner pin information, or point tracking information, and transfer that data to other effects inside of BCC 10, like with Lens Flare 3D.  It’s one of the few effects that doesn’t have Mocha Pixel Chooser tracking available to it, but in this lesson, I’m going to show you how you can extract tracking information from an unrelated effect, and apply it to Lens Flare 3D.  Enjoy!

Personnel-28 Weeks of Post Audio-Week 19

Kevin P. McAuliffe

Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the Senior Editor’s at MIJO in Toronto, Canada, with current clients including Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures and E1 Entertainment to name a few. He can also be found helping out on the Avid Community forums in the Media Composer & Symphony Get Started Fast forum.

