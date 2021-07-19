Priced at $499 (without tax), the new Laowa 14mm f/4 Zero-D DSLR is a light and compact all-in-one lens that should be in every photographer’s bag.

The new compact lens for full-frame DSLR cameras, the Laowa 14mm f/4 Zero-D DSLR, is excellent for anything from landscape, architecture or travel photography to… macro.

Venus Optics, the camera lens manufacturer that has been endeavoring to invent unique lenses, continues to offer solutions that attract the attention of both photographers and videographers. The latest example can be seen here: the Laowa 14mm f/4 Zero-D DSLR for Canon EF and Nikon F mount is a well-rounded DSLR lens offering users a focal length considered ideal for landscape in a lens that, due to its characteristics, is ideal for architecture and can also be used as a “mini-macro” wide-angle lens, ideal for all those who like to include their main subject in the environment, be it an insect or a flower.

With a minimum focusing distance of 14.5cm (5.71in) from the sensor, the Laowa 14mm f/4 Zero-D DSLR offers an extreme close distance that helps create unique wide-angle macro photos. Laowa has a wide selection of lenses used for macro, and the lineup is now expanded with this “mini macro” with a magnification of 0.3x. Capable of creating exaggerated close-up images with much information at the background, this is the type of lens that photographers as Paul Harcourt Davies, who is one of the leading proponents and innovators in this area, likes to have in his kit.

Saving time and cost of post-production

The barrel of this lens, as happens with so many other of Laowa’s lenses, has a depth of field scale engraved, something that has vanished from most modern lenses. The scale is particularly useful for landscape photography but also for any other subject where you want to maximize or control depth of field beyond the visual inspection through the viewfinder.

The Laowa 14mm f/4 Zero-D DSLR is also the first lens in the range to offer a focusing scale adjustment system. This new feature, Venus Optics claims, “allows easy focus calibration against users’ own cameras. The actual infinity point would be right on the infinity mark, making it helpful in shooting in the field, especially in astrophotography.” The company has published a tutorial video of the calibration procedure to help users explore the feature.

The newly developed thirteen elements in ten groups optical design for the 14mm f/4 has two extra-low dispersion elements and 2 pieces of aspherical glasses to eliminate the color fringing and distortion. They greatly improve the clarity of the image, including the corner-to-corner performance. The lens inherits the “Zero-D” features that many Laowa lenses own, which saves much time and cost of post-production. Whether you are shooting landscape or architecture, this lens can make the difference and fulfill your needs.

For Canon and Nikon DSLRs

Embracing the 114° angle of view, the 14mm lens is relatively compact and light in weight when compared with the lenses with similar focal length in the market. It is compressed to be around 2.95” (75mm) long and also lightweight, with 360g (12.7oz) on Canon EF mount and even less on Nikon F, with 320g (11.29oz). The 67mm filter thread allows screw-in filters installing directly on the lens, dispensing the use of any additional filter holder. With this compact set-up, it is burden-free for photographers to carry it around for any purpose.

Laowa 14mm f/4 Zero-D DSLR is assembled with a CPU chip and motor for the Canon EF mount which enables the adjustment of aperture via the camera body. The metadata will be stored on EXIF to improve its convenience. The aperture coupling in Nikon F also provides a clear preview before it is stepped down to the set value. The lens is assembled with five aperture blades, so 10-point sunstars can be easily rendered when users step down the aperture.

With the Laowa 14mm f/4 Zero-D DSLR Venus Optics decided to strike a balance between affordability and performance. When paired with a DSLR, the 14mm f/4 lens and camera deliver a great combination of versatility and quality. With such a wide-angle of view and other user-friendly features, says Venus Optics, “every DSLR shooter should have one in their bag.”

With a recommended retail price in the US (without tax) of $499, the Laowa 14mm f/4 Zero-D DSLR is currently available to pre-order on the official website of Venus Optics and their authorized resellers.