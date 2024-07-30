If you’re in or around Nashville, TN, on Friday, August 9, 2024, join me and the Nashville Filmmakers Guild for the Assistant Editor Workshop. We are taking over the Columbia State Community College lab for a day of learning about many indispensable post-production skills that all assistant editors (and, let’s be honest, editors, too) need to know.

The cost is $100 for a full-day workshop, but if you’re an NFG member, you can get 50% off that price. Lunch will be provided on-site for an additional $15.

Here’s our agenda, but I’m sure we’ll take a lot of tangents away from our main topics throughout the day.

Preparing footage for the edit

Setup an editing project and ingest media

Logging footage and pulling selects

Working with cuts during the editorial process

Handling exports and outputs after a cut is complete

Communicating with the editor and the rest of the post-production team

What’s that sign-up link again?

Assistant Editor Workshop in Nashville, Friday, August 9, 2024.