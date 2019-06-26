Uncategorised

We are excited to announce a new way to consume the ever popular Art of the Cut interviews by Steve Hullfish! The Art of the Cut podcast will bring the fantastic interviews that Steve has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve will talk with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar winners about their career path, editing workflow and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

In the pilot episode, Steve talks with Mark Sanger, ACE about editing “Detective Pikachu”. Mark started his career as an assistant editor and VFX editor back in the late 1990’s. Having worked on films such as “The Mummy Returns”, “102 Dalmations”, “Die another Day”, and many more Mark has grown with and participated in the rise of visual effects in film. You might also recognize Mark from his work on the 2013 block buster “Gravity”, a film which earned Mark an Oscar. You can check out the full podcast episode with Mark below:

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!

 

 


