Insta360 announced Insta360 Wave, a professional-grade speakerphone with an integrated AI recording suite, built to set a new standard for clarity, intelligence, and usability in meetings, podcasts, and beyond.

Insta360 enters the audio segment with the Insta360 Wave, a microphone engineered for professional-grade sound that stands as a complete platform for capturing, better understanding, and sharing conversations.

Insta360 is expanding from its action camera solutions and video conferencing market with the company’s first-ever audio product, which also represents a venture into the AI hardware category, with an innovative solution: the Insta360 Wave. Sporting a unique levitating design, Insta360 Wave comes with an 8-microphone 3D array, advanced AI-powered noise cancellation and dereverberation, as well as seamless integration with the simultaneously launched Insta360 InSight AI meeting assistant.

“With Insta360 Wave, we’ve combined professional audio capture with an AI system that makes every conversation searchable, shareable, and smarter,” said Max Richter, VP of Marketing and Co-Founder at Insta360. “This is the kind of solution that gives workplaces and solo creators far more than other speakerphones today.”

Engineered for professional-grade sound, the new solution offers superior audio quality. At its core an 8-mic 3D array captures voices in Hi-Fi 48kHz detail from up to 16ft away. AI noise reduction eliminates over 300 types of background sound, from keyboard clicks to street noise. Insta360 claims that “acoustic echo cancellation and automatic gain control work in tandem to ensure natural, balanced voices without spikes. AI dereverberation removes hollow or distant tones for a crisp, true-to-life sound. All of this, with full duplex technology for smooth, two-way conversation with no dropouts or delays.”

The Insta360 Wave is designed to tackle different situations. No matter your setup, Wave adapts to ensure your sound is optimized. With adaptive beamforming, a capability typically reserved for professional microphones, you can select from five distinct pickup patterns to suit your scenario:

Omni : 360-degree pickup for group discussions.

: 360-degree pickup for group discussions. Cardioid : Focused front capture for online meetings and podcasts.

: Focused front capture for online meetings and podcasts. Supercardioid : Suppresses ambient noise even further, perfect for busy offices.

: Suppresses ambient noise even further, perfect for busy offices. Figure-8 : Captures front and back, ideal for two-person interviews.

: Captures front and back, ideal for two-person interviews. Stereo: Wide, natural audio for creative recordings like ASMR or music.

Wave works hand-in-hand with the newly launched Insta360 InSight, a powerful AI agent that transforms conversations into actionable knowledge by offering:

Transcription in 99 languages.

Speaker identification and voiceprint labeling for clear attribution.

Custom workplace-specific glossaries to ensure industry-term accuracy.

Smart summaries and to-do lists to keep projects moving.

AI Q&A and chat (with the option to utilize ChatGPT and Gemini) for instant answers, traceable to specific timestamps.

Unlimited cloud storage, automatically backing up recordings.

As a limited-time offer, early Wave buyers receive free access to the InSight Basic Plan, which includes 300 minutes of monthly transcription, storage, and standard templates. Users can upgrade to the Pro Plan, which offers up to 1200 minutes of transcription and deeper AI features.

The Wave features intuitive touch control, thanks to a sleek touchscreen interface that makes operation simple and tactile. With just a tap or swipe, you can toggle the mic on or off, adjust volume, or start and stop recordings. The interface also lets you mute or adjust sound on the fly. And when it’s time to wrap up, you can upload directly to the cloud with a single swipe.

Thanks to the handy touchscreen interface, Wave doubles as a portable, standalone recorder. With 32GB of built-in storage, Wave is capable of storing up to 1,000 hours of audio. A single tap starts recording, while tagging and muting ensure you stay in control.Future-ready features like AI pre-recording (capturing the last 5 minutes before hitting record) add peace of mind for unscripted moments.

For users seeking an all-in-one solution, Wave integrates seamlessly with the best-selling Insta360 Link 2 AI webcam. Simply mount Link 2 on top of Wave for a complete video-and-audio setup with synchronized controls. Wave’s Direction of Arrival detection enables Link 2 to automatically switch focus between speakers, unlocking wire-free speaker tracking for smarter, smoother multi-person meetings.

Wave launches with a set of accessories for effortless integration in any setup:

Y-Cable : Enables charging and data transfer simultaneously.

: Enables charging and data transfer simultaneously. Table Mount: Secures Wave for stable use in meeting rooms.

Additional options like the Desktop Controller allow for advanced configuration and control. Wave will also support multi-device wireless connections ( aailable via a future firmware update), allowing multiple units to link together to cover large meeting spaces, making it a scalable option for dynamic teams.

Insta360 Wave is available worldwide via the Insta360 Store, Amazon, and select retailers, starting at US$299.99.

Early adopters receive a free subscription to the InSight Basic Plan (limited-time offer).

The Pro Plan (US$17.99/month) includes 1200 minutes of transcription, advanced templates, industry glossaries, and AI Chat, powered by ChatGPT and Gemini.

Extra transcription credits are available on demand.

With Wave, Insta360 says, the company “has reimagined what a speakerphone can be: not just a device for sound, but a tool that remembers, organizes, and empowers. Whether for work, learning, or creation, Wave is built for anyone who values clarity and intelligence in communication.”