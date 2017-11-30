FX Home, makers of HitFilm Pro, earlier released Ignite Express 2017 plug-ins for Mac and PC, a free version of Ignite Pro for After Effects. Ignite Express 2017 contains 90+ free plug-ins for NLEs and more (10 hosts in total).

Ignite Express 2017 users will find even more advanced plug-ins available in Ignite Pro, which is available from the HitFilm store for $199. It contains over 150 plug-ins for further flexibility for video editors, and comes free with Hitfilm Pro.

While many of these plug-ins are duplicates of common ones already found in your apps — like all larger plug-in sets — there are many that are different enough to take a look at the free Ignite Express package. Unfortunately, you won’t get the fun 3D particle system found in HitFilm Pro, or all the 90+ in every app (see bottom of this page). In all you do get a combination of 300+ color grading, keying and VFX plugins and presets available for apps like Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Apple Motion, Sony Catalyst, DaVinci Resolve, NUKE, EDIUS, Avid Media Composer, and Vegas Pro 14. Perhaps the best part is that you can add more visual effects punch right inside your NLE.

A few of the coolest free plug-ins are listed below (details at FX Home support), and remember, you get them in Premiere not just After Effects:

Derez – Custom-built for Freddie Wong, it creates digital glitches.

Insect vision – Creates the tiled appearance of a multi-faceted insect eye.

Shake, Jitter, Stutter –a fast easy camera shake and more

Ignite Express 2017 is worth jumping for, to add to your After Effects library and for AE-style plug-ins right inside Premiere Pro or other NLEs. If you’re still unsure here’s a video overview:

The HitFilm YouTube channel provides free weekly tutorials and filmmaking techniques for its free and sold apps, so it might be hard to sort through that — but you can consult FXhome support for more info on each plug-in (or the PDF manual). Here’s the complete list of free plug-ins:

360° video

360° Video Transform

360° Video Viewer

Blurs

Diffuse

Lens Blur

Motion Blur

Radial Blur

Zoom Blur

Color correction

Auto Color

Auto Contrast

Auto Levels

Color Temperature

Crush Blacks & Whites

Hotspots

White Balance

Color grading

Day for Night

Hue Colorize

Hue Shift

Three Strip Color

Two Strip Color

Vignette

Stylize

Cartoon

Emboss

Find Edges

Glow Darks

Posterize

Solarize

Threshold

Temporal

Motion Trails

Speed

Time Displacement

Time Reverse

Distort

Bulge

Chromenator

Derez

Displacement

Insect Vision

Mosaic

Twirl

Waves

Witness Protection

Generate

Caustics

Clouds

Dimension Rift

Drop Shadow

End Credits Crawl (not in AE)

Fractal Noise

Grid

Letterbox

Lightsword (Glow)

Lightsword (2-point Auto)

Lightsword (4-point Manual)

Pond Ripple

Radio Waves

Reflection

Sphere

Tile

Timecode

Grunge

Grain

Half Tone

Jitter

Noise

Shake

Stutter

Scene

Parallax

Gradients & fills

Radial Gradient

Keying

Chroma UV Blur

Color Difference Key

Demult

Difference Key

Hue & RGB Key

Luminance Key

Lights & flares

Auto Light Flares

Glow

Light Flares

Neon Glow

Matte enhancement

Alpha Brightness & Contrast

Crush Blacks & Whites Alpha

Erode White

Invert Alpha

Light Wrap

Matte Cleaner

Remove Color Matting

Set Matte

Spill Removal

Particles + simulation

Lightning & Electricity

Rain on Glass

Video clean-up

Clone Stamp

Warp

Action Cam Lens Distort

Bezier Warp

Perspective Warp

Polar Warp

Quad Warp

Spherical Warp

Vortex Displacement Warp

