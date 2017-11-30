FX Home, makers of HitFilm Pro, earlier released Ignite Express 2017 plug-ins for Mac and PC, a free version of Ignite Pro for After Effects. Ignite Express 2017 contains 90+ free plug-ins for NLEs and more (10 hosts in total).
Ignite Express 2017 users will find even more advanced plug-ins available in Ignite Pro, which is available from the HitFilm store for $199. It contains over 150 plug-ins for further flexibility for video editors, and comes free with Hitfilm Pro.
While many of these plug-ins are duplicates of common ones already found in your apps — like all larger plug-in sets — there are many that are different enough to take a look at the free Ignite Express package. Unfortunately, you won’t get the fun 3D particle system found in HitFilm Pro, or all the 90+ in every app (see bottom of this page). In all you do get a combination of 300+ color grading, keying and VFX plugins and presets available for apps like Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Apple Motion, Sony Catalyst, DaVinci Resolve, NUKE, EDIUS, Avid Media Composer, and Vegas Pro 14. Perhaps the best part is that you can add more visual effects punch right inside your NLE.
A few of the coolest free plug-ins are listed below (details at FX Home support), and remember, you get them in Premiere not just After Effects:
- Derez – Custom-built for Freddie Wong, it creates digital glitches.
Insect vision – Creates the tiled appearance of a multi-faceted insect eye.
- Caustics – recently covered in a tutorials, caustics simulates the distortion caused by viewing through a body of water.
- Letterbox – Simple and effective way to add letterboxing to your movie, with presets for standard aspect ratios.
- Lightsword – a most efficient quality method for creating lightsaber-style effects, reducing the rotoscoping requirements and automating key visual elements such as the motion blur ‘streak’.
- Light Wrap for edge blending composites on keyed footage
- Light Flares with many presets and controls
- Parallax
- Shake, Jitter, Stutter –a fast easy camera shake and more
Ignite Express 2017 is worth jumping for, to add to your After Effects library and for AE-style plug-ins right inside Premiere Pro or other NLEs. If you’re still unsure here’s a video overview:
The HitFilm YouTube channel provides free weekly tutorials and filmmaking techniques for its free and sold apps, so it might be hard to sort through that — but you can consult FXhome support for more info on each plug-in (or the PDF manual). Here’s the complete list of free plug-ins:
