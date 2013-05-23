Twitter is always a good place to chat about film and video post-production. It’s also a great place to pick up tips and tricks. Recently editor David Michael Maurer spent his Twitter day tweeting a slew of Avid Media Composer tips and tricks. It’s often tricky to distil a complex editing tip into 140 characters but Mr. Maurer did a good job. Since not everyone who would like to see some good Avid tips is on Twitter I’ve reposted those here, with permission.

Dave is a great guy and I’ve had the pleasure of hanging out with him a few times over the years. Sure American Idol and The Apprentice are big shows by my favorite credit of his is Whale Wars. He’s recently been working on Ice Cold Gold so I’m not sure where he got time to put together this list of Avid Media Composer tips. But then again if you know your tools well coming up with 140 characters at a time is probably second nature.

I’ve added a few images here and there to fill out some of the tweets. These are in reverse order from the first one Dave tweeted to the last. Here goes:

AVID MC Pro Tip: Assign “Restore Default Patch” from the Special Menu to your keyboard to quickly line up your tracks. — David Michael Maurer (@1982films) May 22, 2013

This is an especially handy tool when you're editing one multitrack sequence into another to get V1 to line up to V1, V2 to V2 etc.

AVID MC Pro Tip: When Script Syncing documentary interviews, hard wrap to 80 in an external text editor. It'll make searching easier. — David Michael Maurer (@1982films) May 22, 2013

AVID MC Pro Tip: If a timeline clip isn't letting you put a timewarp effect on it, try promoting it with the motion effects editor. — David Michael Maurer (@1982films) May 22, 2013

AVID MC Pro Tip: Using Stereo tracks for Music and Sound FX is a great way to save room on your timeline. — David Michael Maurer (@1982films) May 22, 2013

There was a time when Avid didn't have multichannel audio tracks so every stereo file took up two audio tracks. With only 24 audio tracks that could add up quickly. The latest Media Composer can have multiple “voices” in a single audio track so stereo, 5.1 and 7.1 audio can go into a single audio track.

Lunchtime Editor Pro Tip: Always walk to lunch when possible.Exercise, fresh air, and sunlight can be great for your health. — David Michael Maurer (@1982films) May 22, 2013

AVID MC Pro Tip: Try assigning “Workspaces” to your keyboard for faster access to different screen layouts and tools. — David Michael Maurer (@1982films) May 22, 2013

I've saved two main Workspaces for my 30 inch display. I then map those from the Command Palette to the shift – and = on the keyboard. That's very fast workspace switching.

AVID MC Pro Tip: Want your VO to sound awesome?Add an AudioSuite Compressor/Limiter to it. Set Ratio to 8.0:1 and boost the Gain to taste. — David Michael Maurer (@1982films) May 22, 2013

AVID MC Pro Tip: Markers can be exported and imported.Export a template for producers to use in a text editor.Import notes as markers. — David Michael Maurer (@1982films) May 22, 2013

AVID MC Pro Tip: Setup “Email when Export Complete”, Export to Dropbox Desktop, go on a date, Email Client from DropBox Mobile when ready. — David Michael Maurer (@1982films) May 22, 2013

The Media Composer Email settings are right there under Settings > Email. I am guilty of not setting them up on my current machine as you can see above.

AVID MC Pro Tip: Try using “Stabilize” FX under the “Image” FX panel to smooth out that camera shake. — David Michael Maurer (@1982films) May 22, 2013

AVID MC Pro Tip: “AniMatte” FX under the “Key” FX panel, can mix performances in two locked off shots. Stack V1 and V2, key the top layer. — David Michael Maurer (@1982films) May 23, 2013

AniMatte is one of the great effects tools in Avid Media Composer. If you don't know AniMatte, Google it and learn. You kick yourself for not doing it before now.

AVID MC Pro Tip: Need translation?Export a SubCap FX Template for the translator to use.Import the translation back into your sequence. — David Michael Maurer (@1982films) May 23, 2013

AVID MC Pro Tip: Use “Adjust Pan/Vols On Track” in the Audio Mixer to quickly raise or lower overall volume of the whole show. — David Michael Maurer (@1982films) May 23, 2013

Hit up the Hamburger, or Fast, Menu in the Audio Mixer for track based level and pan adjustments. Mark an IN to OUT range to set changes between the IN to OUT instead of global.

AVID MC Pro Tip: Save Title Styles and Templates in the Title Tool for faster and more consistent looks. — David Michael Maurer (@1982films) May 23, 2013

Yes we all know the Avid Media Composer Title Tools sucks and hasn't been updated in years but you can save styles for fast and easy access.

And to follow up on the Title Tool Styles:

@jedi_muppet It's settings based. All you have to do is open an existing title and save the style in title tool. — David Michael Maurer (@1982films) May 23, 2013

AVID MC Pro Tip: Use “Fade Effect” on Titles and GFX instead of Dissolves to reduce the amount of effects you have to render in online. — David Michael Maurer (@1982films) May 23, 2013

A great tip. For years I've had the Fade Effect button mapped to F2 on my keyboard.

And that concludes Avid Media Composer Pro Tip Day!Thank you for following and retweeting! — David Michael Maurer (@1982films) May 23, 2013

Thanks for tweeting those tips out to the world Dave!