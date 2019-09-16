News

IBC 2019: Panasonic shows LUMIX S1H prototype with 5.9K/29.97p RAW output

The world’s first camera to combine the professional-level video quality and high mobility of the mirrorless camera, the Panasonic LUMIX S1H is about to get better, with a little help from Atomos.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes September 16, 2019

IBC 2019: Panasonic LUMIX S1H prototype with 5.9K/29.97p RAW output

Panasonic showed at IBC 2019 a prototype of the LUMIX S1H able to output of maximum 5.9K/29.97p RAW video data to the Atomos Ninja V 4K HDR monitor-recorder over HDMI.

Panasonic and Atomos announced during IBC 2019 the development of a firmware program for the LUMIX S1H full-frame mirrorless camera which enables the output of maximum 5.9K/29.97p RAW video data to the Atomos Ninja V 4K HDR monitor-recorder over HDMI. The program is scheduled to be launched in early 2020.

Panasonic has established a good partnership with Atomos, a global company that creates video equipment for professional film creators, through the development of digital cameras such as the achievement of 4:2:2 10-bit 4K video output over HDMI in the LUMIX GH Series of cameras.

Working together with Atomos, a new firmware program that enables maximum 5.9K/29.97p as well as C4K/59.94p RAW video data (corresponding to 4K – 4096×2160 . as defined by DCI – Digital Cinema Initiatives) over HDMI has been developed. With this firmware program, the Apple ProRes RAW can be recorded on Atomos Ninja V, which is one of Panasonic’s commitments to provide innovative solutions for professional film creation.

Record ProRes RAW or ProRes RAW HQ

“We are very proud of developing new ground-breaking technology with a company of the calibre of Panasonic. We are both highly committed to the democratisation of filmmaking for creators, and the ability to record ProRes RAW or ProRes RAW HQ from the S1H to a Ninja V 5.9kp30 is a major leap forward in this endeavour.” said Jeromy Young, Atomos co-founder and CEO.

Jeromy Young  also added: “Our advancements in screen technology now allows creators to accurately monitor RAW video in real-time as it would be viewed in the home or cinema for perfect preservation of creative intent. Our pristine custom Atomos HDR screens are second to none in colour accuracy and representation of brightness from RAW signals. When combined, these advantages create a dream workflow for filmmakers, from image capture to post production. The speed and quality ProRes RAW delivers in real-time multi stream Final Cut Pro X editing on a Mac is truly remarkable.”

LUMIX S1H arrives late September

The LUMIX S1H is the world’s first camera to combine the professional-level video quality and high mobility of the mirrorless camera. It is capable of video recording at 6K/24p (3:2 aspect ratio), 5.9K/29.97p (16:9 aspect ratio), and 10-bit 59.94p 4K/C4K. The LUMIX S1H will be introduced to the global market from late September, 2019.

The LUMIX S1H prototype installing this firmware program is being exhibited along with the Atomos Ninja V in the Panasonic booth (Booth No. C45, Hall 11) at the IBC2019 (International Broadcasting Convention)  in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, until 17 September, 2019.


Small4K: two new lines of 4K field monitors from SmallHD

New Zylight F8-200 // Tool Talk

Jose Antunes
