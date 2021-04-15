For Media Composer Editors, Continuum has always been, in my opinion, the go-to package for effects work in our timelines. Each year Continuum gets some great tools added, and some updated to keep us in Media Composer as much as possible. A while ago, Boris FX purchased Digital Film Tools, and their suite of effects, and I had wondered at the time, which of these effects would work their way into Continuum, and which might work their way into Sapphire. Well, to my surprise, pretty much all the DFT effects ended up in Continuum 2021. That’s right, over 80 new effects, and in this lesson, we’re going to focus on one of them. The Continuum + (how the new effects are identified) Light effect. Enjoy!

