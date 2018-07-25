With prices starting at $642 for the HP EliteDesk 800 Workstation Edition, the new HP Z lineup represents HP’s solution for power users who need higher-performance PCs.

The new HP entry workstations, the HP Z2 Mini, HP Z2 Small Form Factor and HP Z2 Tower, as well as the HP EliteDesk 800 Workstation Edition, represent the fourth-generation entry HP Z Workstation, designed to enhance productivity of professional workflows and deliver powerhouse cost-optimized performance with software-certified experiences, without sacrificing graphics power, expandability, seamless experience or security.

These new models appear in an ever-changing landscape. Workstation users are experiencing rapid workflow changes that require hardware and technology capabilities to keep pace. The workflows are becoming more complex, more customized and more time constrained. To remain on schedule, users need systems that can deliver continuous, fast, seamless and future-ready performance, as well as reliable workstations that can protect data and keep work secure.

“The number one thing we hear from creative professionals and other power users is the need for higher-performance PCs built to meet their needs. Our new HP Z workstation portfolio addresses this by delivering the world’s most powerful entry workstations,” said Xavier Garcia, vice president and general manager, HP Z Workstations, HP Inc. “By combining superb graphics performance, flexible configuration options, integrated software experiences in the world’s most secure desktop workstations, the new HP Z lineup has been thoughtfully designed to unleash creativity, maximize productivity and reinvent future workflows.”

HP EliteDesk 800 Workstation Edition

Optimized, out-of-the-box, for leading VR engines, the HP EliteDesk 800 Workstation Edition is an example of HP’s commitment to create the most affordable professional certified commercial desktop workstation. The HP EliteDesk 800 Workstation Edition is ideal for demanding PC users who want to upgrade their performance, and have a professional certified desktop. Designed for 2D/3D design and drafting, this SolidWorks and AutoCAD-approved desktop gives users seamless, reliable performance not available in a business-class PC. VR developers will discover its potential to bring their content to life with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080. The HP EliteDesk 800 Workstation Edition includes specialized workstation customer support and has broad expandability.

HP Z2 Mini G4 Workstation

Announced as the world’s most powerful mini workstation, based on HP’s internal analysis of mini workstations of < 3L with ISV certified applications as of July 2018, and power based on maximum processor, graphics, memory, the HP Z2 Mini G4 Workstation delivers next-level performance in a remarkably small package (2.7 liters in total volume). Despite its size, when compared to the previous generation HP Z2 Mini, it has two times more graphics power. Customers will experience industry-leading visual compute performance from the NVIDIA Quadro P620 or NVIDIA Quadro P1000 GPU. In addition, there is the option for AMD Radeon Pro WX4150 graphics. More powerful than the previous model, the whisper-quiet HP Z2 Mini is also the world’s quietest mini workstation.

There is more, though! The space-saving design allows users the flexibility to mount under a desk, behind a display or in a rack – up to 56 HP Z2 Mini workstations will fit in a standard 42U rack with the custom rackmount bracket accessory, which is an optional or configurable feature. With its flexible I/O, users can configure the system for connectivity of legacy serial ports, as well as support for up to six displays for peripheral and display connectivity needs. The design and flexibility also let users create their ideal setup—from the trading desk to the shop floor to the data center. For added reliability, the HP Z2 G4 Mini, the world’s only mini workstation with six core Intel Xeon Processors, allows customers to deploy it in mission critical environments with confidence.

HP Z2 Small Form Factor (SFF) G4 Workstation

It may have the exact same super compact size as the previous generation, but the HP Z2 Small Form Factor (SFF) G4 Workstation delivers 50 percent more processing power, thanks to the six core CPU present, which provides significant performance boosts, making the HP Z2 SFF the world’s most powerful small form factor workstation, according to HP’s own research.

The HP Z2 SFF takes customization to the next level with flexible I/O options that free up valuable PCIe slots, while providing customization for legacy or specialized equipment, and for changing display needs. As the world’s most expandable commercial SFF PC10, the HP Z2 G4 SFF is the perfect hardware solution for customization needs. It ships with four PCIe slots and dual M.2 storage slots. Its flexible I/O option enables users to customize networking, I/O or display needs without taking up PCIe slots or adding external adapters. With such upgradeable performance and expandability features, as well as versatile mounting and installation options, the Z2 SFF is ideally suited for AEC, product developers and OEM power users.

HP Z2 Tower G4 Workstation

Announced as the world’s most powerful entry workstation, a claim based on HP’s internal analysis of ISV-certified entry tower workstations as of July 2018 and power based on maximum processor, graphics, memory, the HP Z2 Tower G4 Workstation is designed to tackle complex workloads like BIM and rendering with up to Ultra 3D graphics and the latest Intel Core or Intel Xeon processors. The new model is equipped to handle demanding 3D projects with over 60 percent more graphics power than the previous generation. With high clock speeds, users can get full unthrottled performance, even with the heaviest workloads.

According to HP, the new design features front and rear ledges so users can easily move the system from location to location and is 13 percent smaller than the previous generation. To boost reliability, the HP Z2 Tower and the SFF offer HP’s innovative optional dust filter to keep the system clean while sitting on a factory floor or machining environment. With dual M.2 storage slots users can install the pro-grade storage and optional self-encryption drives to help ensure valuable IP cannot be accessed.

The most secure workstations

HP’s new entry level workstations are, says the company, the world’s most secure and manageable workstations. Built-in end-to-end HP security services provide powerful protection from evolving malware threats with the first and only self-healing BIOS and unique HP endpoint security controller. Customers get powerful protection from hardware-enforced security solutions including HP Sure Start Gen43 and HP Sure Run4 which help keep critical processes running, even if malware tries to stop them. Additionally, HP’s Manageability Kit Gen 2 easily manages multiple devices.

All HP Z2 Workstations which are designed to 24/7 workstation reliability standards, can now connect with Thunderbolt for fast device connections and offer an expansive array of certifications for the most popular applications. HP Performance Advisor is available to optimize software and drivers, and customers can deploy Intel Xeon processors and ECC memory for added reliability. The customization, expandability, performance upgradeability and I/O options help future-proof HP Z Workstation purchases.

All the new workstations are expected to be available later this month. The starting price for the HP Z2 Mini Workstation is $799. The HP Z2 Tower Workstation and HP Z2 Small Form Factor Workstation have a starting price of $769 and $749 respectively. The HP EliteDesk 800 Workstation Edition has a starting price of $642, including NVIDIA Quadro P400 graphics.