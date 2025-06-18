A brand new update to Blackmagic Cloud has added the ability for automatic overnight cloud backups. This is a very useful feature that can give you a piece of mind that your database can be backed up without you having to manually initiate the back up. It might not be readily evident where to enable this daily backup. I saw a couple of blog posts about this new update made no mention of how to do it. As one who has ongoing Resolve editing projects, I was quick to give it a look and turn on these backups. And to write a blog post about it because it’s all well and good to inform people of a great new feature. But if there’s no mention of how to do it, then, well, that’s not a good blog post.

Here’s how to initiate and turn on this feature.

First, log in to Blackmagic Cloud in your web browser and choose Project Server. ⬇️

Then click the little info icon in the upper right-hand corner. ⬇️

Then go to the backup tab and turn on Enable Daily Automatic Backup.

The database should then back up every night. As you see in the image above, there was a backup on June 17th, 2025, at 11:30. There’s a little A icon next to that, which I think indicates that was an automatic backup. Looking at my backups, I thought I had been doing more backups than that. So I’m happy to have this new automatic backup feature added to the Blackmagic Cloud.

If you need to restore a backup, then follow the video below.

