How to make the Lumix GH3 camera deliver proper, recordable 1080p over HDMI

With the firmware update + menu settings, you should be able to get the native 1080p framerate over HDMI.

By Allan Tépper April 17, 2013 Production

Many initial users of the Panasonic Lumix GH3 camera who tried to record its 1080p signal externally have been disappointed to see that it wouldn’t work. That’s because as shipped from the factory, the GH3 does not output its native framerate over HDMI. For example, in 1080/25p mode, it duplicates each frame and outputs 1080/50p over HDMI, or in 1080/29.97p mode, it duplicates each frame and outputs 1080/59.94p. At NAB, Steve Wise of Átomos told me about some unusual menu settings with can be used to coax the GH3 to output its native framerate, plus a new firmware update for the camera which makes this more reliable. Ahead are the details.

Firmware update for GH3

Here is the official Panasonic notification about firmware the update dated March 28, 2013.

What is VIERA Link?

VIERA Link is Panasonic’s trade name for CEC (Consumer Electronics Control), which is an HDMI feature designed to allow the user to command and control up-to 15 CEC-enabled devices that are connected through HDMI.

Why would VIERA Link affect HDMI output framerate?

I have no idea whether this was intentional or not, but when VIERA Link is active in the GH3, the HDMI output will not be native. So step 1 is to deactivate VIERA Link in the GH3 menu.

Unusual menu settings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1. Deactivate VIERRA Link.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2. Go to Select Output.

 

 

3. Set Output to AUTO.

Theoretically, this should work equally well will all three 1080p framerates offered by this camera (region model dependent): 23.976p, 25p, and 29.97p, and it should work both for recording with an external recorder like the Ninja2 (for which Átomos had made the initial investigation with Panasonic) and for live studio use. I am awaiting a response from Átomos as to whether they have tested all three framerates for both uses. I’ll update this article or publish another once I hear. I the meantime, if any reader has a GH3 and has occasion to test this, please comment below.

Elio Bernardo Ruiz
Elio Bernardo Ruiz

How to fix issues on Panasonic GH4 with external monitors via micro HDMI? No signal at all!

October 23, 2017 6:02 AM
Allan Tépper
Allan Tépper

Look at this video, starting at 1:55. https://vimeo.com/181142997

Allan Tépper

October 23, 2017 6:08 AM
