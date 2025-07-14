Many Sony cameras are sadly segregated, offering only NTSC-derived framerates (i.e. 29.97 or 59.94) or only PAL-derived framerates (i.e. 25 and 50). Unfortunately, Sony often rounds the authentic NTSC rates to «30» and «60» in menus with models costing under US$5000, even though in the manual, Sony clarifies that they are really 29.97 and 59.94, which is also confirmed when the video files are examined. In this article, you’ll discover a free way to make many Sony cameras become quasi-worldcam via a subtle manipulation from your computer. Separately, the 23.976 rate (aka 23.98, often rounded in Sony menus to «24» in models under US$5000)) is retained in the example I saw, but may be model-dependent. Sadly, this process does not completely make your camera into a true worldcam, since it basically changes the camera to work with the opposite pair of rates than what your camera had originally, but at least you’re no longer obliged to purchase a completely separate camera just to be able to shoot in appropriate rates for different venues, especially TV stations in a region that require different framerates than the region where the camera was originally sold. Those TV stations want the raw footage from you ASAP, so there often is no time or budget to convert them via software. Later, you are free to change your camera back to the way it was before (if desired), with a reverse procedure with your computer. Ahead is a long list of Sony camera models which are compatible with this process.

A5000

A5100

A6000

A6300

A6500

A7

A7M2

A7R

A7RM2

A7S

A7SM2

AS100V

AS200V

AS300

AS50

AX30 / AXP35

AX33 / AXP33

AX40 AX55 AX P55

AX53

AZ1

CX440 CX480 PJ410 PJ440

CX450 CX455 CX485

CX620 CX670 PJ620 PJ670

CX625 CX675 CX680 PJ675 PJ680

HX400 HX400V

HX60 / HX60V

HX80

HX90 HX90V

NEX5R

NEX5T

NEX6

QX1

QX30

RX100 / M3

RX100 M4

RX100 M5

RX10M 3

RX10M2

RX1RM 2

WX500

X1000V

X3000

Click here to see tue full updated and growing list, although not in alphabetical order.

You can get the free software here.

Above, a tutorial by Sean Saich.

If you are going to consult your lawyer

I doubt that you are going to consult your lawyer before modifying your Sony camera to access missing framerates. If you do, tell her/him to consider these two legal precedents that essentially legalized jailbreaking iPhones, which can be considered similar to this situation:

FTC disclosure

Sony has not paid for this article. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.