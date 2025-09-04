Initial orders for the new lens are expected to begin shipping in October 2025, but the FUJINON LA30x7.8BRM 4K will be showcased, at the 2025 IBC convention in Amsterdam.

The new LA30x7.8 is a portable zoom lens for 2/3-inch sensor broadcast cameras. It boasts a highest-in-class 30x zoom, covering the focal range from 7.8mm-234mm and its compact (190mm), lightweight (1.7kg) design enables high mobility and versatility for production. When receiving auto focus commands from the camera, the lens shows minimal focus breathing and operates quietly, made possible by the rear focus mechanism design . LA30x7.8 also features a newly developed drive unit with high resolution 16-bit encoders designed for extremely accurate position detection and control in virtual and remote production, helping to streamline production operations.

“In recent years, due to the rapid expansion of video streaming platforms, the amount of video content, such as news, documentaries, sports, music concerts being produced have increased,” said Stosh Durbacz, vice president, Sales, Optical Devices Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “As a result, there is a growing demand for equipment that can streamline filming operations without compromising on image quality or functionality within limited production budgets.”

According to Fujifilm, “LA30x7.8 continues the legacy of its predecessor, FUJINON LA16x8BRM 4K broadcast zoom lens (“LA16x7.8”), the first in Fujinon’s LA series of 4K broadcast zoom lenses. LA16x7.8, which Fujifilm released in 2019 in response to evolving production needs, was received with very positive feedback because of its compact (163.8mm) and lightweight (1.6kg) design, excellent optical performance, and affordable cost.”

Highest-in-class 30x zoom range covering focal lengths of 7.8mm-234mm with a compact, lightweight design, according to Fujifilm, the lens achieves 4K optical performance across the entire zoom range. In addition, Fujifilm’s unique multi-layer coating “HT-EBC (High Transmittance Electron Beam Coating)” boasts high light transmittance and accurate color reproduction.

Equipped with features that support comfortable filming, the new FUJINON LA30x7.8 is available for order now at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $7,299 USD and is expected to begin shipping by the end of October 2025.

FUJIFILM also announced the development of its FUJINON UA22x4.8BERD (“UA22x4.8”) broadcast zoom lens, designed for lightweight versatility ideal for a wide variety of production situations. The lens measures 252mm, weighs 2.2kg and covers a wide angle of 4.8 mm and a high zoom magnification of 22x.

“There is strong demand for versatile zoom lenses that can cover everything from wide angles to telephoto in professional filming environments such as news reporting, studio production, and sports broadcasting”, said Stosh Durbacz, vice president, Sales, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Optical Devices Division. “The new UA22x4.8 inherits many key features of the current FUJINON UHD/4K portable lens lineup. The expanded focal range enables successful production even in the most challenging spaces or environments.”

FUJINON UA22x4.8BERD Broadcast zoom lens is due to be released in spring of 2026. Fujifilm plans to showcase a prototype of the lens, under glass, at IBC2025, the world’s leading broadcasting media & tech show, to be held in Amsterdam from September 12-15, 2025.