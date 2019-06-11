In CapicúaFM’s episode 42 (in Castilian), Ecuadorian attorney Viviana Paredes and I discuss the concerning situation regarding our freedom of speech, the US Constitution’s First Amendment, WikiLeaks and Julian Assange, its founder. There are now four countries which are pushing and pulling his fate. Those countries include his homeland of Australia, the South American country of Ecuador (which protected Assange in its London Embassy for almost seven years before changing its mind right before NAB 2019), the United Kingdom (where Assange is currently in jail) and Sweden. Right after the US State Department added an additional 17 new charges against him at the end of May, suddenly many of the US media outlets that were previously against Assange suddenly now want to protect him, and have begun doing so. We also play and comment about Spaniard attorney Baltasar Garzón Real’s statement… and much more.

The award-winning CapicúaFM show resides at CapicúaFM.com. I plan to cover this topic in English too, as soon as any of the invitees respond.

