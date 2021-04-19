Introduced as a meaningful update to the company’s product line, the AM211 and BM211 feature two significant performance improvements: a new maximum color gamut and better black levels.

If a new monitor is in your plans, take a look at the most recent solutions available from Flanders Scientific: the AM211 and BM211, which are available at the same price as the AM210 and BM210.

Flanders Scientific has two new monitors, the AM211, promising color accuracy on a budget, and the BM211, which the company says builds on the AM211’s capabilities to offer the tools you need and an image you can rely on. The AM211 and BM211 are direct replacements for the AM210 and BM210 respectively with one key distinction from the older units, an all new backlight providing two significant measurable performance improvements:

Maximum color gamut is now 96% of P3 compared to Rec709 maximum of previous models.

Better black levels thanks to a 30%+ increase in contrast ratio.

Additionally, says Flanders Scientific, the new backlight uses a very similar LED element to that found in our higher-end DM170, DM240, and XM310K monitors offering a better perceptual match than ever between entry level and top of the line solutions.

Best of all, adds Flanders Scientific, the AM211 and BM211 will be available at the same price as the previous AM210 and BM210 monitors they are replacing. The company believes that “the AM211’s and BM211’s wide color gamut, higher contrast, and new backlight technology will be a welcome addition to facilities and productions that want to mix in more affordable monitoring options while preserving a great deal of visual consistency with their hero monitors.”

The AM211 monitor

The AM211 is an affordable and accurate professional broadcast monitor. It is large enough to be used in an edit suite yet lightweight, durable, and compact enough to work exceptionally well as a field monitor. The monitor features industry leading tetrahedral LUT interpolation for greater accuracy and visual performance than hardware utilizing trilinear LUT interpolation. A wide variety of scopes and meters are also available. Display up to two scopes on screen at a time. Scopes can be positioned in any of 6 on-screen positions. When using two scopes the scope windows can be stacked horizontally or vertically depending on your preference. Video scopes work across all inputs, even DVI.

The AM211 features full 12-bit video processing and a native HD resolution panel capable of reproducing over 16.7 million colors on screen. The monitor is equipped with 3G/HD/SD-SDI, DVI-I, Component, and Composite Inputs. As with all FSI monitors the AM211 offers support for virtually any signal format including advanced 12-bit, 4:4:4, and XYZ signal formats.

The BM211 monitor

The BM211 is a lightweight, power-efficient, and color accurate professional display with an extended feature set geared towards production, editorial, and broadcast environments. The BM211 builds on the AM211’s capabilities with hardware that additionally supports popular features like live side-by-side viewing for two signals, look LUT support, dual-link SDI compatibility, our advanced Video Data Analyzer, HDR Preview modes, and much more.

Additionally, Flanders Scientific brought tetrahedral LUT interpolation to the BM211 to maximize the performance of both calibration and look LUTs. Moving from trilinear to tetrahedral LUT interpolation on the BM211 helps to further ensure consistency with FSI’s higher-end DM and XM series monitors, which all use tetrahedral LUT interpolation as well.

The BM211 is a lightweight, power-efficient, and color accurate professional display with an extended feature set geared towards production, editorial, and broadcast environments. This Multi-Format broadcast monitor comes with 3G/Dual-Link/HD/SD-SDI, Component, Composite, & DVI-I Inputs. Like all BM series monitors this unit features full 12-bit video processing and a native 1920×1080 resolution 8-bit panel capable of reproducing over 16.7 million colors on screen. The BM211 offers support for virtually any signal format from NTSC/PAL to HD and 2K, including advanced 12-bit, 4:4:4, and XYZ signal formats.

AM211 and BM211 are available to order starting today at ShopFSI.com, or ShopFSI.eu for customers in Europe. The list price for the AM 211 $2,150.00 while the BM211 costs $2,595.00.