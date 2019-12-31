I just received review samples of the Saramonic SmartRig+ portable audio interfaces, which handle two channels, either XLR balanced or TRS unbalanced. Yes, they offer optional phantom power for the former and bias voltage (“plugin power”) for the latter. They feature a pair of surprisingly powerful preamps (even for dynamic mics), ADC (analog-to-digital converters) and DAC (digital-to-analog converters) for playback. The ADC can be set to allow for discrete 2-track recordings or to combine the two into a dual mono signal, more appropriate for live broadcast or live-to-drive, with little or no post-production. They use a are available for USB-C or Lightning.

The two models are as follows:

SmartRig+Di for many iOS devices with Lightning connectors for all current iPhone and iPod Touch models up to 2019, and all recent iPads except the iPad Pro 2018 (Amazon— B&H — Saramonic direct).

for many iOS devices with connectors for all current iPhone and iPod Touch models up to 2019, and all recent iPads except the iPad Pro 2018 (Amazon— B&H — Saramonic direct). SmartRig+UC with USB-C for many Android, MacBookPro, other laptops and the iPad Pro 2018+ (Amazon — B&H — Saramonic direct).

In my upcoming review, you’ll learn everything I love about them and the only thing I’d improve. Be sure to be on my free mailing list to be notified when I publish it.

FTC disclosure No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting CapicúaFM or TuRadioGlobal programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares. Copyright and use of this article The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalitionmagazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now