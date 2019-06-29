Post Production

Fireworks

Some July 4th fun with X-Particles

Profile Picture David Torno June 29, 2019


fireworks

July 4th

With the 4th of July around the corner, I thought I would share a way to build digital fireworks with X-Particles. I’m sure this has been done thousands of times by artists, but it can be nice to have a different thought process to check out sometimes. I figured this could be an extra post this weekend for those with some extra time or need to learn about how to do this for any last minute projects.

fireworks
Viewport preview

Backgrounds

This particular tutorial tries to capture the essence of big display fireworks shows. We are not going for photo-realism or anything, just that fun fireworks feel. Rendering these fireworks out as is and post processing them with a simple lens blur of your choice could create some cool backgrounds for videos.

These bokeh images were done with After Effects and the Frischluft LensCare plugin. There is a custom shape layer of a heart, star, and the last one is the standard iris shape.

 

fireworks fireworks fireworks

 

Tutorial


Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

How to recreate Upside Down from the Stranger Things series using Hitfilm Pro

ART OF THE CUT with doc director/editor Todd Miller on “Apollo 11”

Profile Picture
David Torno
author
David Torno is a Visual Effects professional based in Los Angeles, California. His work over the years has included commercials, feature films, music videos, and multimedia projects. During his free time, David enjoys expanding his…

You Might Also Like

CG Blood
Experts

CG Blood

CG Blood Simulating blood dripping with X-Particles.
Geometry Growth
Channels

Geometry Growth

Geometry Growth Growth system using native Cinema4D tools
Learn Maya in 30 minutes, for free
moviola.com

Learn Maya in 30 minutes, for free

With the market squeezing editors more and more to become generalists, 3D animation skills...
Self-feeding Particle System
Experts

Self-feeding Particle System

Self-feeding Particle System Build an infinitely animating procedural system. This week Thanks for stopping...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of