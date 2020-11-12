A big jump in number is a relatively minor update in features

The NLE updates continue as Thursday Apple updated Final Cut Pro to version 10.5. It’s not a big update as far as the features go but perhaps the most noticeable thing is that Final Cut Pro loses the X and becomes… Final Cut Pro.

What’s new with this 10.5 update? Just a few things, mainly bringing the app up to speed with the new Apple Silicon Macs.

• Improved performance and efficiency on Mac computers with Apple silicon

• Accelerated machine learning analysis for Smart Conform using the Apple Neural Engine on Mac computers with Apple silicon

• Option to create a copy of your library and automatically transcode media to ProRes Proxy or H.264 at various resolutions

Enjoy a bit more on the new features with Apple’s update page.

I don’t think this update comes as a surprise even though many expected a big 10.5 update as part of next week’s FCPX Global Virtual Summit. What is a surprise is that we went from 10.4.10 to 10.5 without a bigger update. There were still some incremental numbers in there like … 10.4.11. From the looks of Twitter, I’m not the only one who was surprised.

So that makes me wonder, when will the next big feature update roll out? When will we get dupe detection? There is a new icon.

The other update worth noting today is an update to the Pro Video Formats. A decoder for Avid’s DNx codecs are part of this update, as promised.

The Pro Video Formats package provides support for the following codecs that are used in professional video workflows:

Apple ProRes RAW and ProRes RAW HQ*

Apple Intermediate Codec

Avid DNxHD® / DNxHR® decoder

AVC-Intra 50 / 100 / 200 / 4:4:4 / LT

AVC-LongG

XAVC

XF-AVC

XF-HEVC

DVCPRO HD

HDV

XDCAM EX / HD / HD422

MPEG IMX

Uncompressed 4:2:2

You update Final Cut Pro via the Mac App Store but the Pro Video Formats comes via the System Prefernces Software Update window.

Check your other Pro Apps for minor updates as well.

Motion: Improved performance and efficiency on Mac computers with Apple silicon

Compressor: Improved performance and efficiency on Mac computers with Apple silicon

And while we’re at it, iMovie: Improved performance and efficiency on Mac computers with Apple silicon