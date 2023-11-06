Apple pulls a rare one and announces an upcoming version of Final Cut Pro and Final Cut Pro for iPad

The Final Cut Creative Summit is going strong in California (PVC’s own Iain Anderson is there) and today Apple announced an update coming to Final Cut Pro that will ship later this month and be a free update to existing FCP users. Final Cut Pro for iPad will also get a number of updates as well.

Apple announced this to attendees at the FCP Creative Summit while they visited Apple Park. The formal announcement came via the Apple Newsroom.

What’s new in Final Cut Pro 10.7?

The update includes automatic timeline scrolling, improvements to roles and audio and video role colors, combining overlapping connected clips into a single connected storyline, machine learning for object tracking and further optimization for Apple silicon (like the new M3 MacBook Pro I reviewed here on PVC).

That will be some useful things.

And I’ll take that ability to collapse and clean up a complex timeline as an FCP timeline can get quite messy. I don’t care much for scrolling timelines but I’ll take that too.

And what’s new in Final Cut Pro for iPad?

A lot is new in FCP for iPad.

FCP for iPad is still young and there’s a lot to come. I know FCP for iPad well, not just because I’ve written about it, but because it has become the NLE of choice for my son’s drawing YouTube channel.

I like that grouping option that will be coming in Final Cut Pro for iPad 1.3. And the voice over options will be especially helpful for those YouTubers cutting and recording directly in FCP for iPad as well as those working in a trade show environment, one of the places where FCP for iPad can shine.

It really looks like folks are having a good time at the FCP Creative Summit. Thanks Alex Gollner for all the tweets and pics from the event! And all the others too letting us know how it’s going.

One of the coolest things was this tweet from our friends at Postlab about a sign language interpreter at the keynote. I haven’t seen that at NAB!

