Some upcoming events: chances to see new gear, ask annoying questions, learn from industry pros, and maybe even get a free meal. In chronological order: some are real soon now, others have a bit more lead time.

Canon C200, Portland OR

Canon and Professional Video will be showing off the C200 camcorder at Koerner Camera at 1:30pm next Tuesday, June 13. I don’t think there’s a sign-up form; just show up and learn. I’ll post more info if I get more info.

Newtek TC1, SF Bay Area

KeyCode Media has the first NewTek TriCaster TC1 production system in the northern California area and will be demonstrating it at the Firehouse Grill & Brewery in Sunnyvale on Wednesday, June 14, and at Beyond Pix Studios in San Francisco on Thursday June 15. Both events run noon to 6pm; follow the links to sign up.

ICG Lighting Workshop, New York

Int’l Cinematographers Guild, Local 600

Lighting Workshop and Digital Symposium

co-sponsored by Local 52, IATSE and ARRI RENTAL, Saturday, June 17 & Sunday, June 18. 9:00am to 6:00pm both days.

IATSE Local 52 Stage, 19-02 Steinway Street, Astoria NY. Free shuttle from Astoria Ditmars Blvd. Subway Station (N & Q trains). Station is a 15 minute walk from Workshop location. Parking available at Super Elite Parking, 19-73 38th St. Astoria, NY

Lighting Master Classes by These Distinguished Cinematographers:

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC

Fred Elmes, ASC

Mandy Walker, ASC, ACS

Stuart Dryburgh, ASC, NZCS

Panel Discussions:

Shooting for HDR

Revolution in Lighting: Solid State Lighting & Other Sources

New Technologies and Practices for ACs

Drones

Free Breakfast and Lunch both days!

See the Latest Lighting and Digital Camera Equipment!

Over FORTY Manufacturers and Vendors!

Join us for a Saturday Night Party, 6-10pm, details TBA

Reservations are required!

Event is FREE to members of Local 600 & Local 52 ($50 refundable deposit required to hold a seat).

For Local 600 Members Only, use this link to register. You will also be directed to authorize the refundable $50 deposit to your union account, which will hold the seat. Please be sure to list the event you are RSVPing to on the form.

For Local 52 Members Only, please call Robbie Moore at the Local 600 Office, (212) 647-7300. A refundable $50 deposit will be required to hold a seat (Visa, MasterCard, Discover).

For Non-Members, $100 admission fee for both days. Please call Robbie Moore at the Local 600 Office, (212) 647-7300. (Visa, MasterCard, Discover).

For Students, $25 admission fee for both days. Student ID required. Please call Robbie Moore at the Local 600 Office, (212) 647-7300. (Visa, MasterCard, Discover).

Blackmagic Design, all over the place

See Blackmagic Design’s newly released DaVinci Resolve 14, ATEM Television Studio Pro HD, and other latest products in various places as their NAB 2017 roadshow continues:

Vancouver, BC, June 20

Portland OR, June 22

Salt Lake City, June 27

Denver. CO, June 29

Toronto, ON, July 11

All events run 1pm–5pm:

1:00 PM Doors open

1:30 PM What’s New in 2017

2:30 PM Resolve 14: New Editing Features and Collaborative Workflows

3:30 PM Resolve 14: New Color Grading Features and Fairlight Audio Tools

5:00 PM End of Program

Please register online as space is limited.

Disclosure: the usual: no one paid me or otherwise compensated me for writing up their event; there’s no material relationship between me and any of the vendors or organizations mentioned.

