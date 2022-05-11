Join Glenn for his conversation with two of the editors of the new DreamWorks animated film “The Bad Guys”

On this weeks episode of the Editors on Editing podcast, Glenn talks with John Venzon & Jesse Averna about the new DreamWorks animated film “The Bad Guys.” You like know John from his work on films such as “The Lego Batman Movie” & “Storks.” Jesse was an editor on “Sesame Street” & was an additional editor on “Frozen II.” Enjoy the episode!

