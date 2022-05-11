Podcasts

Editors on Editing with “The Bad Guys” Editors John Venzon & Jesse Averna

Join Glenn for his conversation with two of the editors of the new DreamWorks animated film “The Bad Guys”

May 11, 2022
On this weeks episode of the Editors on Editing podcast, Glenn talks with John Venzon & Jesse Averna about the new DreamWorks animated film “The Bad Guys.” You like know John from his work on films such as “The Lego Batman Movie” & “Storks.” Jesse was an editor on “Sesame Street” & was an additional editor on “Frozen II.” Enjoy the episode!

Thanks again to ACE for partnering with us on this podcast, check out their website for more.

Want to see more interviews from Glenn? Check out “Editors on Editing” here.

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes.

