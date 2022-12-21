On this episode of the Editors on Editing podcast, Glenn talks with the editors of the new film “Women Talking”

On this weeks episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn is joined by Christopher Donaldson and Roslyn Kalloo. Chris’s editing credits include Take This Waltz, Crimes Of The Future, The Handmaid’s Tale, Reacher, Slings and Arrows, American Gods and Penny Dreadful. Roslyns editing credits include Vikings: Valhalla, Hemlock Grove, Mary Kills People, The Mystery of Mazo De La Rocheand Late Fragment. Now they have joined together to craft one of the most moving and powerful films of the year: Women Talking, in theaters December 25th.

Thanks again to ACE for partnering with us on this podcast, check out their website for more.

Want to see more interviews from Glenn? Check out “Editors on Editing” here.

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes and, please leave a review so more people can find our show!