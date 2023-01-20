On this episode of Editors on Editing podcast, Glenn is joined by Ron Patane. Ron has edited such compelling films as Blue Valentine, The Place Beyond the Pines and A Most Violent Year, for which he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award and The Wizard of Lies, for which he was nominated for the Eddie. Now Ron has crafted the powerful film Till.

