Welcome to another episode of Editors on Editing. This week, Glenn talks with editors William Hoy, ACE & Tyler Nelson about “The Batman.” William has a long list of editing credits including “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”, “Watchmen”, and “I, Robot.” Tyler has rocketed onto the scene having worked on films like “Gone Girl”, and “The Social Network” as well as shows like “House of Cards” and “Mindhunter.” We hope you enjoy the episode and make sure to check out “The Batman” in theaters now!

Thanks again to ACE for partnering with us on this podcast, check out their website for more.

Want to see more interviews from Glenn? Check out “Editors on Editing” here.

This episode of the podcast is brought to you by Sony Ci Media Cloud. Learn more about Ci and book your free demo at sonymcs.com.

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes.