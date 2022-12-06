Join Glenn for his conversation with editor Bob Ducsay about the highly anticipated film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

On this week’s episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn talks with Bob Ducsay about editing the highly anticipated film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Bob has edited such spectacles as the Mummy, GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out for which he was nominated for the Eddie. Make sure to check out Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in select theaters now and on Netflix on Dec 23rd!

Thanks again to ACE for partnering with us on this podcast, check out their website for more.

