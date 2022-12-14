On this weeks episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn is joined by Lee Smith. Lee has edited such films as The Truman Show, Fearless, Master and Commander, for which he was nominated for the Eddie and Oscar, Inception, for which he was nominated for the Eddie, The Prestige, The Dark Night for which he was nominated for the BAFTA, the Eddie, and the Oscar AND Dunkirk for which he was nominated for the BAFTA and won the Eddie and the Oscar. Now he’s crafted the beautiful moving film Empire of Light which you can catch in theaters now!

Thanks again to ACE for partnering with us on this podcast, check out their website for more.

Want to see more interviews from Glenn? Check out “Editors on Editing” here.

The Art of the Frame podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor and many more platforms. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes and, please leave a review so more people can find our show!