On this weeks episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn talks with editor James Wilcox about editing the Amazon Studios film “Thirteen Lives.” James has had a fascinating career including editing the film “Hillbilly Elegy” as well as numerous episodes of series like “Reno 911!”, “Everybody Hates Chris” & “Genius” for which he won the ACE Eddie for Best Edited Mini Series. Enjoy the episode and make sure to check out “Thirteen Lives” now streaming on Prime Video!

