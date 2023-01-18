On this episode of Editors on Editing Glenn is joined by Tom Cross, editor of Babylon. Tom has edited such superb films as Whiplash for which he won the Oscar, the Independent Spirit Award and the BAFTA, La La Land, for which he won the Eddy and was nominated for both the Oscar and the BAFTA and No Time to Die, for which he was nominated for the Eddy, and won the BAFTA with Elliot Graham. Now Tom has crafted the highly anticipated spectacle, Babylon.

