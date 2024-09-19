The latest additions to DxO’s renowned database of Optics Modules are the Canon R5 II and Nikon Z6 III, adding to the total sum of more than 97,000 camera and lens combinations.

DxO announced immediate support across their range of software for the new Canon R5 II and Nikon Z6 III cameras, along with 19 premium lenses from Fujifilm, Sigma, Tamron, and more.

This month’s update also includes support for the recently released Fujifilm XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8, a lens that combines a flexible focal range with Fujifilm’s weather sealing. There are four lenses from Sigma, including the 18-50mm f/2.8 for Canon RF-S, and the 28-45mm f/1.8 for Sony FE. The updated database also includes Tamron’s latest superzoom, the 28-300mm f/4-7.1, also for Sony FE. Completing the list are lenses from Voigtlander, Tokina, Laowa, and Irix.

The updated DxO Optics Modules can be found in the latest versions of all DxO software products. The DxO Optics Modules library now features the following new bodies and lenses, each optimized for all possible pairings with already supported lenses and cameras:

Cameras

Canon EOS R5 II

Nikon Z6 III

Sony ILX-LR1

Lenses

Fujifilm XF 16-50mm F2.8-4.8 R LM WR (Fujifilm X)

Irix 21mm F1.4 (Canon EF)

Irix 21mm F1.4 (Nikon F FX)

Laowa 100mm F2.8 2X Ultra Macro Apo (Canon EF)

Laowa 6mm F2 Zero-D (Micro Four-Thirds)

Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN (Canon RF-S)

Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN II Art (Sony FE)

Sigma 28-45mm F1.8 DG DN Art (Sony FE)

Sigma 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN (Sony FE)

Tamron 28-300mm F/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD (A074) (Sony FE)

Tamron 50-300mm F4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (A069) (Sony FE)

Tokina ATX-M 23mm F1.4 E PLUS (Sony E) ● Tokina ATX-M 33mm F1.4 E PLUS (Sony E)

Viltrox AF 85mm F1.8 Mark II FE (Sony FE)

Voigtlander 21mm F1.4 Nokton Asph. FE (Sony FE)

Voigtlander 27mm F2.0 Ultron FX (Fujifilm X)

Voigtlander 35mm F1.2 Nokton FX (Fujifilm X)

Voigtlander 40mm F1.2 Nokton RF (Canon RF)

Voigtlander 75mm F1.5 Nokton Asph. RF (Canon RF)

The list of lens and camera combinations now supported by DxO is 97,639. Thanks to DxO’s unique approach and the detailed analyses carried out by expert technicians, the Optics Modules ensure that photographers get the best possible performance from their equipment. A full list of DxO-supported cameras & lenses can be found on the DxO Supported Cameras & Lenses page.

What are DxO Optics Modules?

DxO Optics Modules are profiles that ensure that photographers achieve visibly sharper, clearer, and less distorted images, regardless of whether they are using the latest professional equipment or older, more affordable gear. Created in DxO’s independent laboratories, these mathematical profiles are unique to each camera and lens. They enable DxO software to automatically unlock the equipment’s full potential and deliver photographs of the utmost quality.

DxO Optics Modules can be found in DxO PhotoLab, PureRAW, ViewPoint, and FilmPack. Today, the legendary library of Modules, compiled over a twenty-year period, covers every leading manufacturer of photography gear, comprising 575 cameras, 1,757 lenses, and thousands of pairings. This vast database of independent research continues to make DxO the uncontested market leader in photographic processing technology.