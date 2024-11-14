In 2021, the original DxO PureRAW created a revolution in photography, supported by DxO’s unique DeepPRIME technology, and the evolution continues with the new version, now announced.

DxO Labs announced the release of DxO PureRAW version 4.6, their software that primes your RAW files to perfection thanks to powerful denoising and demosaicing technology, says the company.

Would you like a new sensor in your camera? One that delivers finer detail and less noise. The question, asked by DxO, has an answer, according to the company: although it sounds impossible, “that is effectively what DxO’s unique DeepPRIME, DeepPRIME XD, and DeepPRIME XD2s technology delivers.”

In 2021, the original DxO PureRAW created a revolution in photography, and photographers could immediately see the benefits of this RAW pre-processing software. In 2022, DxO PureRAW 2 brought various upgrades, delivering a faster, more efficient workflow. The development of the technology did not stop then, and the software has broken new ground with its ability to extract detail and remove noise using genuine data stored in a camera’s sensor at the time of capture. Now, the introduction of new DeepPRIME XD2s in DxO PureRAW (it was included in DxO PhotoLab 8 already) means that the results have never been better, DxO claims. You’ll find the DeepPRIME technology inside DxO PureRAW 4 and DxO PhotoLab 8.

Here is what you need to know about the new version:

What is DxO PureRAW?

DxO PureRAW is software designed to supercharge the quality of any camera and lens. Cutting-edge machine learning built on billions of image samples ensures unbelievable noise reduction and detail extraction, while DxO’s proprietary Optics Modules ensure corrections that are tailor-made for your equipment.

DxO PureRAW gives you the freedom to create images in lighting conditions that would otherwise have felt impossible. Plus, it slots effortlessly into any photo editing workflow.

What’s new?

Version 4.6 gives you the next generation of DxO’s renowned DeepPRIME technology: The new DeepPRIME XD2s is the future of noise reduction and detail extraction, giving you unmatched image quality. With this release, you can enjoy up to three additional stops of ISO and incredible levels of detail.

DxO’s batch renaming options have also gotten a makeover: you can now rename both your original files and your output files using detailed tokens drawing on a wide range of data: original filename, shoot date, camera body, lens, focal length, aperture, ISO, and more.

There’s a free, 14-day trial ready for you to supercharge all your cameras and lenses. Try it!