The award-winning RAW photo converter DxO PureRAW 2 gets an Apple Silicon boost and a host of other upgrades, making it run 10% faster on Apple’s latest architecture.

The updated DxO PureRAW 2 now fully leverages Apple’s M1 and M2 processors, expands support for Canon’s latest EOS R mirrorless cameras and gets more options for a faster workflow.

Pure, flawless, noise-free RAW photos, that’s what DxO PureRAW 2 promises users will get. The app is able, says DxO to “revolutionize your image quality without disrupting your existing Lightroom Classic or Photoshop workflow” but it also works to “maximize the quality of your RAW files before editing” with any or other RAW editing software. DxO’s exclusive demosaicing, denoising, and lens correction technology is what makes DxO PureRAW 2 one of the references in the industry.

The app received a big update to optimize speed, which also included support for Fujifilm X-Trans cameras, something that was long requested by photographers, last February, as ProVideo Coalition noted, but the team at DxO could not wait to take the software to a new level when it comes to Apple’s latest architecture, so the company just announced that DxO PureRAW Version 2.1 is now fully compliant with Apple’s revolutionary Silicon.

DxO PureRAW Version 2.1 not only uses the neural processor architecture for RAW image processing, but also benefits from working with the M1 and M2 chips at a user interface level. As there’s no need for Rosetta, PureRAW 2’s interface runs up to 10% faster. It’s not all about Apple, though, as DxO says that new camera models will also benefit from the updated version.

Canon and Leica Optics Modules

DxO PureRAW 2 not only brings, the company says, “unrivaled detail and quality to RAW photo processing in its denoising and demosaicing, but also uses DxO’s exclusive Optics Modules to improve lens sharpness while correcting distortions, aberrations, and vignetting. These Optics Modules are painstakingly produced in DxO’s purpose-built labs, and include not only highly accurate lens profiles, but bespoke sensor and optical combinations. With DxO PureRAW v2.1, the list of Modules reaches 74,000 combinations and includes the most exciting new Canon mirrorless models: the EOS R7 and EOS R10.”

Also among the new models included in DxO PureRAW’s extended coverage are the Canon EOS R5 C and the Leica M11. You can find the full list of DxO PureRAW’s supported models here. https://www.dxo.com/supported-cameras/

DxO PureRAW 2’s workflow as also improved, at the latest version of DxO PureRAW also adds new workflow settings that streamline RAW processing, letting photographers spend more time shooting and less time editing. For instance, version 2.1 provides a greater number of renaming options when generating files, joining other smart options to guarantee smoother, more efficient RAW photo management.

DxO PureRAW 2 (Windows and macOS) is now available for download on the DxO website (https://shop.dxo.com/)