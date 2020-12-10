DoPchoice now offers light directing tools to work with Aputure’s just-launched LS600D LED fixture, the latest and brightest flagship light in the Aputure Light Storm COB product line.

DoPchoice now offers light directing tools to work with Aputure’s just-launched LS600D LED fixture. To complement this daylight-balanced point source, DoPchoice has designed two new Snapbag softboxes to directly fit the light’s Bowens mount as well as a Double Bracket which enables a pair of 600D fixtures to accommodate other Snapbags.

Snapbag with diffusion panel

The Snapbag Medium SBRRM was designed for seamless mounting to the fixture’s circular Bowens mount. It features all the benefits of a Medium Snapbag including a rectangular design that pops up instantly in a single piece and attaches in seconds directly to the intuitive patent-pending Rabbit-Rounder mounting system.

This Snapbag, says the company, “also offers the benefit of DoPchoice’s exclusive pyramid baffle sewn into the center which results in the interior silver metallic sidewalls reflecting illumination outward—creating smooth, even spread. For additional softening control a removable Magic Cloth diffusion panel is included. To further direct output a choice of 30° or 40° Snapgrids are available to swiftly mount to the Snapbag front via hook and loop attachment.”

A 5-foot diameter softbox

Because some users prefer to use an octagonal softbox, DoPchoice now makes a Bowens mount version of their popular Octa 5, the SBRRO5, that’s optimum for the Aputure 600D. With a 5-foot diameter, this wide softbox offers tool-free, quick setup and teardown. Octas may be used open, exposing their silver-lining or with the included front diffusion panel. A 40-degree Snapgrid (sold separately) maybe added if greater directional light is desired.

For the utmost versatility DoPchoice has engineered the custom SRADA bracket to mount a pair of either Aputure 600Ds or 300D IIs. Featuring a specially engineered plate, the two Aputure lights nest in parallel side-by-side configuration with aligned front lenses. Attached to the plate is a DoPchoice Rabbit-Ears mounting system. Set up takes moments and once in place the powerful duo is ready to work with virtually all DoPchoice Snapbags that mount with Rabbit-Ears including: Octa 3’, 5’, and 7’, Snapbag Medium, Snapbag for Rabbit-Rounder Medium, as well as 3’ and 5’ Lanterns.

Manufactured by DoPchoice and TRP International, accessories for the Aputure 600D are available through authorized dealers.