Designed for maximum versatility, the new inflatable light modifier is tailored to work seamlessly with flexible light tiles, including LiteGear Bi-Color Plus and new Spectrum Ultra LiteTiles.

With a lightweight, inflatable 180mm tube structure forming a rectangular 4’x2’ or 8’x4’ frame, the new Airglow Frame from DoPchoice provides a soft, yet controlled lighting source ideal for both studio and location work. Easily maneuvered or lofted into place, the Airglow Frame allows users to mount and rig tile lights anywhere.

The 4’x2’ Frame accommodates one row of Spectrum4, while the larger 8’x4’ version supports two rows of Spectrum8 Tiles. Both attach via hook-and-loop for effortless and secure setup. For ultra-soft, controlled diffusion, the Airglow Frame also features a DoPchoice Snapcloth front diffusion attachment.

When not in use, the inflatable Frame can be deflated and rolled up for compact transport and storage—even with tile lights still installed. For even greater adaptability, Butterfly Ears, a griphead mount accessory, can be swiftly attached to the inflatable tubing. The Airglow Frame is engineered to complement LiteGear LiteTiles solutions, to meet the diverse needs of modern production environments.

The Airglow Frame, along with the entire Airglow family, is being showcased at NAB 2025, in LiteGear Booth #N1561.