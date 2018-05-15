In case you didn’t know, the deadline for your website and email promotion system to comply with GDPR is May 25th. (In some other languages, GDPR is known as RGDP.) Fines for incompliance can reach €20 million (over US$23 million) or 4% of your gross revenue from last year, whichever is higher. This affects everyone, wherever we are in the world. It’s a deep topic. In a nutshell, this is what you must do to comply:

Update (or write from scratch) your privacy and cookie policies and add them to your website. Update or add the required popup message to your website. Following is an example from BeyondPodcasting.com and SpeakCastilian.com:

Also, if you use an email promotion system (i.e. MailChimp or Constant Contact), you must update all of your subscription forms so that new subscribers accept your new policies via a checkbox, before being able to subscribe. (Here’s an example):

After, you must encourage all of your current subscribers (or at least those who reside in the European Community or have an unknown IP address) to accept your new policies to keep their subscription active.

Eliminate all European subscribers or those who have an unknown IP address who have not given consent before May 25th.

I’m not a lawyer. I can’t offer legal advice. However, I’m a consultant, writer, translator and website expert. If you would like my help to accomplish this on a logistical and technical level, read this full article here.

Este artículo también este en castellano como:

¿Tienes un sitio web? Evitemos una multa millonaria antes del 25 de mayo.

